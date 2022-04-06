Garvey Maceo, Glenmuir maintain perfect win records

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Garvey Maceo High and Glenmuir High maintained their perfect win records in the ISSA Rural Area Under-16 football competition with wins in their first set of round-of-16 games on Monday.

Garvey Maceo High hammered Port Antonio High 6-0 in their Zone Three game played at Garvey Maceo, while Glenmuir High edged Dinthill Technical 1-0 in their Zone Four game.

Meanwhile, defending champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) were held to a draw by Vere Technical while there were wins for Cornwall College and Christiana High in Zone One; Frome Technical beat Seaforth High while Irwin High and Manchester High were winners over Munro College and St James High, respectively.

STETHS and Vere Technical played out a 1-1 draw in Santa Cruz as Frome Technical's 2-1 win over Seaforth High took them to the top of Zone Two.

Cornwall College lead Zone One on goals scored after their 2-1 win over Clarendon College in Montego Bay while Christiana High edged hosts Charlemont High 1-0.

Dane Buckley and Braxton Richards scored for Cornwall College, while Keanu Jennings had equalised for Clarendon College in the first half.

Irwin High edged Munro College to be level with Garvey Maceo on points in Zone Three while Manchester high are tied with Glenmuir High after they also beat St James High in their Zone Four game.

The next set of games are to be played Monday and the third round two days later on Wednesday, April 13. The winners in each of the four groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

— Paul Reid

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cornwall College 2, Clarendon College 1

Charlemont 0, Christiana 1

STETHS 1, Vere 1

Seaforth 1, Frome 2

Garvey Maceo 6, Port Antonio 0

Irwin High 1, Munro College 0

Glenmuir High 1, Dinthill 0

Manchester 1, St James 0