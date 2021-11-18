Garvey Maceo, Petersfield, Manning's score second-straight wins

TUCKER, St James — Former champions Garvey Maceo High along with Petersfield and Manning's School chalked up their second wins on the trot in their first-round Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association daCosta Cup games played yesterday.

Garvey Maceo edged Old Harbour High 2-1 in their Zone F game to take over the lead with six points as Central High were held 1-1 by Vere Technical and Foga Road beat Kemps Hill 3-1.

Chadwick Woolcock scored twice for Foga Road and Teabian Hall scored another from a direct free kick as they handed Kemps Hill a second-straight loss to start the season.

Petersfield High had the better of 11 times champions Rusea's High at WesPow Park in St James, winning 3-1 while Manning's School had a similar margin of victory over Green Island High at Llandilo as both stayed tied at the top of Zone B.

Petersfield High took the lead in the 45th minute via an own goal but Rusea's levelled the scores in the 53rd minute through Shamour Smith.

Trishmark Raymond restored Petersfield's lead in the 67th minute and Rasheed McGrowder came off the bench to score the clincher in the 86th minute.

In another Zone B game, Green Pond rebounded from their opening loss to beat Godfrey Stewart 4-0.

Former winners St Elizabeth Technical and red-hot B B Coke High played out a 0-0 draw at the St Elizabeth Sports Complex in Zone C, while Munro College got their first win, edging Maggoty High 1-0.

Yesterday's results

Zone B

Manning's School 3, Green Island 1

Green Pond 4, Godfrey Stewart High 0

Petersfield High 3, Rusea's High 1

Zone C

Munro College 1, Maggotty 0

STETHS 0, B B Coke 0

Zone D

deCarteret College 2, Bellefield High 2

Holmwood Tech 0, Manchester High 0

Zone F

Kemps Hill High 1, Foga Road High 3

Vere Technical High 1, Central High 1

Old Harbour High 1, Garvey Maceo 2

Zone H

York Castle High 3, St Mary High 2