Garvey Maceo register third win in Zone F of D'Cup

GIMMIE-ME-BIT, Clarendon — Former champions Garvey Maceo extended their winning start in the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition to three games after beating Kemps Hill High 3-0 in a Zone F game at Garvey Maceo yesterday.

Four schools went into yesterday's round of games with a chance to win their third game and join William Knibb from Zone A, but the other three — Mannings School, Lacovia High and Christiana High — all dropped points.

Frome Technical won their second-straight game, beating Godfrey Stewart High 3-1 in their Zone B game, with Dujon Brown and Fabian Forbes scoring, plus an own goal.

Mannings School led twice, but were held to a 2-2 draw by Rusea's High at Green Pond High; Lacovia were beaten 2-1 by BB Coke and Christiana High were held 1-1 by Bellefield High.

At Garvey Maceo, Gregory Cousins, Cleo Clarke and Kewan Henry scored as the home team raced to nine points and opened up a three-point lead atop Zone F.

Foga Road took over second position with six points after beating Central High 1-0, with Chadwick Woolcock scoring, while Vere Technical got their first win of the season by edging Old Harbour High 1-0.

At Green Pond, a confident Manning's School jumped out to an early lead over Rusea's High when Devante Rodney beat Rusea's High's goalkeeper Chadwyck Campbell in the 11th minute.

Rusea's, however, tied up the score at 1-1 in the 31st minute when Shamour Smith headed home a cross from Tajay McIntyre from about two yards from the Manning's goal.

Also in Zone B, Green Island High got their first win of the season by edging Green Pond High 2-1, with Ajay Reid scoring both goals for the winners.

Jhamaleek Porter, who was a half-time substitute, restored thw Manning's lead in the 51st minute, but Shaven Salmon converted a 72nd-minute penalty kick to salvage a point for Rusea's.

BB Coke bounced back from their goalless draw aganst St Elizabeth Technical to edge Lacovia High 2-1 and take over the lead in Zone C with seven points.

In the second game of the double-header at the St Elizabeth Technical High School Sports Complex, Munro College upset their hosts 2-1 to score back-to-back wins and are now joint second on six points.

Shaquille Campbell scored a hat-trick as Manchester High beat deCarteret College 7-0, their first win of the year, in Zone D action.

After two consecutive drawn games Ocho Rios High got their first win in style by blanking St Mary High 6-0, with Roshane Guthrie and Yakume Lewwllyn both getting hat-tricks.

Dinthill Technical lead Zone H, however, after beating McGrath High 4-0, while Charlemont High edged Brown's Town High 1-0.

Yesterday's results

Zone B

Godfrey Stewart High-1 Frome Tech-3

Green Island High-2 Green Pond High- 1

Rusea's High-2 Manning's School-2

Zone C

Lacovia-1 B.B. Coke-2

Munro College-2 STETHS- 1

Zone D

Bellefield High-1 Christiana High- 1

Belair High-2 Alston High-0

Manchester High-7 deCarteret College- 0

Zone F

Old Harbour High-0 Vere Technical High-1

Foga Road High-1 Central High- 0

Garvey Maceo High-3 Kemps Hill High- 0

Zone H

Charlemont High-1 Brown's Town High- 0

St. Mary High-0 Ocho Rios High-6

Dinthill Technical-4 McGrath High-0