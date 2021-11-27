Garvey Maceo stretch record to five-straight wins

TUCKER, St James — Garvey Maceo High ran their perfect win record to five games in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association daCosta Cup football competition after getting past Foga Road High 3-1 in their Zone F game played at Foga Road, but another former winners Frome Technical lost their perfect win record after they were ambushed 1-0 by Rusea's High in their Zone B game played at Wespow Park in St James.

Garvey Maceo also lead the four qualifiers for the play-offs in Zone F as the race for places in the quarter-finals starts to heat up.

Gregory Cousins scored his sixth goal of the season, Cleo Clarke got his fourth and Olando Blake scored for Garvey Maceo who raced to 15 points, five more than second-placed Vere Technical, who beat Kemps Hill 3-0.

Old Harbour High beat Central High 3-1 to move past Foga Road into third place to round out the qualifiers for the play-offs.

Frome Technical wasted a number of good scoring chances as they were picked off 1-0 by Rusea's High who were scoring their first win of the season with Shavel Salmon's 35th-minute goal making the difference.

Manning's took over the lead after goals from Rushawn Graham and Abena Wallace took them to a 2-0 win over Petersfield High at Llandilo, moving to 10 points, one more than Frome Technical.

Godfrey Stewart beat Green Island High 3-0 in the other game played at Llandilo.

Manchester High swamped Alston High 12-0 in their Zone D game with Denzil Lee scoring a hat-trick and three players Shaquille Campbell, Ron Webb and Javaine Simpson all scoring doubles.

Manchester High, who were winning their third-straight game, joined Christiana High on 10 points, but lead on goal difference and are yet to concede a goal in four games played.

Bellefield High are in third place on eight points after beating Belair High 1-0.

At Drax Hall, Brown's Town scored their first win of the season with a big 7-0 thrashing of St Mary High in Zone H with Tyreek McCalla and Tajay Whittaker both scoring hat-tricks.

— Paul Reid

Results from yesterday

Zone B

Manning's School 2, Petersfield High 0

Godfrey Stewart 3, Green Island High 0

Frome Tech 0, Rusea's High 1

Zone D

Belair High 0, Bellefield High 1

Alston High 0, Manchester High 12

Zone F

Vere Technical High 3, Kemps Hill High 0

Foga Road High 1, Garvey Maceo High 3

Central High 1, Old Harbour High 3

Zone H

St Mary High 0, Brown's Town High 7