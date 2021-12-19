Garvey Maceo swamp St Thomas 12-0 to book semi-final spot

KIRKVINE, Manchester — Garvey Maceo High booked the third spot in the semi-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) daCosta Cup yesterday, just edging St Elizabeth Techncial High (STETHS) on goal difference after both scored heavy wins to end the quarter-final round tied on points.

Garvey Maceo High, the 2007 champions, swamped St Thomas Technical 12-0 in their Group 3 game at Kirkvine, while STETHS beat Frome Technical 6-0 at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex in Santa Cruz as both ended on seven points.

The Merron Gordon-coached Garvey Maceo, however, had the edge on the first tie-breaker with a goal difference of 14 to STETHS' 11 to advance to the semi-finals, joining Dinthill Technical from Group 1 and Manning's School from Group 2.

STETHS and Frome Technical will contest the Ben Francis KO.

Gregory Cousins scored five of Garvey Maceo's dozen goals and a relieved Gordon told the Sunday Observer yesterday he was “pleased with the effort we got from the entire team”.

Yesterday's action arguably exceeded expectations as STETHS went into the round of games ahead on goal difference, but were up against a Frome Technical team that had beaten St Thomas Technical 9-2 earlier in the week and who were not expected to give Garvey Maceo much of a challenge.

STETHS got off to a fast start and led 4-0 at half-time, the same score at Kirkvine and were virtually in the lead, but Garvey Maceo responded with eight second-half goals, while STETHS managed just two, especially after Rohane Brown was substituted because of an injury.

Cousins netted in the 8th, 28th, 56th, 62nd, and 74th minutes. Kayon Henry also chipped in with four goals — 19th, 68th, 78th, and two minutes into time added on at the end of the second half, while Cleo Clarke, Lloyd Mann, and Christopher Mundle also got on the score sheet.

Frome Technical, who were in contention mathmatically going into the round, started well but gave up a goal in the 16th minute to Negus Daley who was scoring his first of the seaon and their resistance crumbled.

Brown got the first of his two goals in the 19th minute, then doubled it in the 43rd, while Michael Jerman added a fourth in the 44th, and STETHS appeared to have wrestled the initiative away from Garvey Maceo and on their way to the top four.

Zamario Douglas added a fifth goal in the 51st minute, but they had to wait until the 83rd when Davin Wright got the sixth but, by then, Garvey Maceo High were ahead and added to their lead at Kirkvine.

— Paul Reid