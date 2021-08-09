Gayle brace sets up Newcastle win in friendly

LONDON, England (CMC) — Two goals from Dwight Gayle, who is of Jamaican descent, helped Newcastle United defeat Norwich City 3-0 at St James' Park in a last round of English Premier League club friendlies on Saturday.

At London Stadium, Said Benrahma had a hand in both goals as West Ham beat Italian side Atalanta 2-0.

Benrahma set up Reggae Boyz target Michail Antonio for the Hammers' first before the break, and a late header from the winger went in off Pablo Fornals to complete the victory.

Recent media reports have indicated that English-born Antonio has pledged his future to Jamaica but the 31-year-old is yet to play for the Boyz.

Wilfried Zaha scored twice and captained Crystal Palace in their 3-1 win against Watford.

Troy Deeney, who is of also of Jamaican descent, pulled a goal back for the Hornets after Zaha put Palace 2-0 up, with Christian Benteke sealing the win with a header.