Gayle brace sets up Newcastle win in friendly

Gayle brace sets up Newcastle win in friendlyMonday, August 09, 2021
|
LONDON, England (CMC) — Two goals from Dwight Gayle, who is of Jamaican descent, helped Newcastle United defeat Norwich City 3-0 at St James' Park in a last round of English Premier League club friendlies on Saturday.
At London Stadium, Said Benrahma had a hand in both goals as West Ham beat Italian side Atalanta 2-0.
Benrahma set up Reggae Boyz target Michail Antonio for the Hammers' first before the break, and a late header from the winger went in off Pablo Fornals to complete the victory.
Recent media reports have indicated that English-born Antonio has pledged his future to Jamaica but the 31-year-old is yet to play for the Boyz.
Wilfried Zaha scored twice and captained Crystal Palace in their 3-1 win against Watford.
Troy Deeney, who is of also of Jamaican descent, pulled a goal back for the Hornets after Zaha put Palace 2-0 up, with Christian Benteke sealing the win with a header.
