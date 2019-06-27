Chris, The Great!

MANCHESTER, England — West Indies batsman Christopher Gayle, the self-dubbed “Universe Boss”, says he belongs to the group of finest batsmen to emerge from the Caribbean.

Gayle, who has 25 hundreds from 295 Internationals, made the pronouncement on the eve of today's Cricket World Cup game against India at Old Trafford.

“I'm definitely up there with the greats without a doubt,” Gayle, 39, told journalists during a press conference yesterday.

“I enjoy each and every moment of West Indies, playing for West Indies,” he continued.

The left-hand batsman has tallied 10345 runs in One-Day International cricket and averages 38.17.

In 103 Tests — the last of which came in 2014 — he has amassed 7214 at 42.18, while scoring 15 hundreds.

Hugely popular in Twenty20 franchises around the globe, he is the highest run-scorer in that format, compiling 12808 in 384 games. He has notched 21 centuries, with a highest of 175 not out, and averages 39.04.

With India scheduled to visit the Caribbean later this summer, the Jamaican said his impending retirement from West Indies cricket could be put on hold on.

“I could not have had a better career as a player representing the West Indies,” Gayle said.

“I enjoy each and every moment of West Indies, playing for West Indies. It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. Maybe another series to go, who knows, we'll see what happens.

“My plans are for the World Cup. Maybe a Test match against India and then I'll play, definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after World Cup,” said the veteran batsman.

“It's been a lot of ups and downs. I've got to say I really enjoy each and every moment. But we share some quality moments with some quality players as well. I started my career with the likes of Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, you watch them on TV and you realise they're in the dressing room, it's just a bunch of guys.

“And Brian Lara, the first captain as well, Carl Hooper. So, it's some quality moments when you look back on it,” he added.

The big-hitting left-hander is yet to score a hundred at the 2019 World Cup, but he was almost at his swashbuckling best last time out against New Zealand before he was dismissed for 87.

— Sanjay Myers