Gaynstead beat Jose Marti to capture ISSA netball title

GAYNSTEAD High captured the 2021/2022 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) urban area Under-19 netball title by defeating Jose Marti Technical 50-28 in the final at National Indoor Sports Centre (NISC) on Friday.

Gaynstead will face rural area high school winners Holmwood Technical in the all-island decider on Wednesday, April 13 in Kingston.

Leading up to the urban final, Gaynstead had defeated St Hugh's High 39-27, while Jose Marti got past St Catherine 39-37 in the respective semi-final matches last Tuesday at Leila Robinson Courts.

Despite the heavy defeat in the final, Jose Marti played extremely well over the first two quarters in which time a ding-dong battle had ensued. The first quarter was closely contested, with the scores even at the break.

The teams continued their keen and exciting battle as players from both sides gave nothing away. They changed leads several times in the second quarter as the end-to-end battle continued.

Gaynstead pulled alongside Jose Marti with the scores locked at 16 goals apiece before going up 20-18 by the half-time break.

Gaynstead gradually began to take charge of play in the third quarter, as they stepped up the pressure. Their swift passing was too much for the Phillip Pinnock-coached Jose Marti aggregation who lost their rhythm and seemed to run out of steam.

Gaynstead, coached by Dalton Hinds, continued to dominate with quick passes from their mid-court trio to give goal shooter Gabrielle Phillips. Their opponents, who committed a few turnovers inside the shooting circle while failing to contain Gaynstead's rapid scoring rate, fell behind 21-34 at the break.

The one-sided affair continued in the fourth quarter as Gaynstead showed their superiority and ran out 50-28 winners.

For Gaynstead, Phillips scored 42 goals from 53 attempts and Alexus Barton got seven goals from nine efforts, while for Jose Marti, Danielle Edwards got 18 goals from 25 attempts.

In the third-place play-off, St Catherine High got the better of St Hugh's High 29-27.