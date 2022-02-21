Generational runs away with Millard Ziadie Mem Cup

Generational took up the running at the top of the straight and outdid rivals in the $1.05-million Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup feature event over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) on the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park on Sunday.

Sent off as odds of 8/1 in the small field of eight runners, Generational ( Fearless Vision–Electrifying), under strong handling from jockey Robert Halledeen, won the three-year-old and upward Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest by a short head from Ras Emanuel (Omar Walker) and Versatile Vision (Paul Francis).

Generational was always prominent throughout the running of the race as the five-year-old chestnut geld settled in second position behind Versatile Vision going into the half-mile turn (800m) with Alexa's Lodge (Dane Dawkins) chasing from third spot.

Approaching the distance, Generational drew alongside Versatile Vision before pointing in deep stretch. With Versatile Vison refusing to give up and with Ras Emanuel beginning to run the inside rails, the battle for supremacy then developed among the three horses.

Halledeen kept his mount well balanced on the outside of runners and Generational responded well from the urgings and got up for the win, his first at this level. The final time for the event was 1:07.0.

Generational was one of two winners on the day for Rowan Mathie as the capable conditioner saddled A Gift from Ben (Youville Pinnock) in the ninth and final event — a Non-Restricted Condition Race for native-bred three-year-old fillies over fiv-and-a-half furlongs.

Also with two winners were trainer Anthony Nunes and jockey Dane Dawkins. The champion conditioner Nunes teamed up with Dawkins to win with Santorini in the second race and Oldkingcole (Shane Ellis) in the eighth race. Santorini defeated stablemate Bern Notice to give owner Balkrishen Gagan-Maraj and Nunes a one-two finish in the one-mile event.

Dawkins' other winner was Sencity, who romped the third race by all of 10 lengths for current leading trainer Gary Subratie.

Racing continues on Saturday.