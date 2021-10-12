Germany qualify for Qatar World Cup

Germany qualify for Qatar World CupTuesday, October 12, 2021
SKOPJE, Republic of North Macedonia (AFP) — Germany continued their spotless record under new Coach Hansi Flick and secured qualification for the 2022 World Cup as Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored twice in a 4-0 rout of North Macedonia yesterday.
Just months after they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat to the same opponent on home soil, Germany cruised to a dominant win in Skopje to increase their lead at the top of Group J to eight points and secure their berth at next year's tournament in Qatar.
Werner's Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz also got on the scoresheet and Jamal Musiala scored his first international goal as Germany made it five wins out of five under Flick, who took over from Joachim Loew after Euro 2020.
Germany were wasteful in the first half, with striker Werner squandering several chances and Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry forcing saves from North Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
Havertz finally opened the scoring just after the break, slotting into an empty net after a lightning counter-attack.
Werner doubled the lead with a sharp volley on 70 minutes before curling a third into the bottom corner a few minutes later.
Seven minutes from time and shortly after coming on to replace Werner, Musiala fired a low shot past Dimitrievski.
