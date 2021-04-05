GETTING CLOSER

The Thornbird (fillies only) and the Prince Consort (colts and geldings) Stakes truly signal that the Classic races are close at hand.

The Thornbird will be contested on Wednesday, April 7, and the Prince Consort on Thursday, April 8 at Caymanas Park.

The pre-race favourite for the Thornbird is She's A Wonder and the favourite for the Prince Consort is two-year-old champion Further and Beyond.

