ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Girls' points standings after 23 finals

ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Girls' points standings after 23 finalsFriday, May 14, 2021
|
1) Edwin Allen High 184
2) St Jago High 158
3) Hydel High 132
4) Holmwood Technical 63.50
5) Wolmer's Girls, School 45
6) St Catherine High 44
7) Vere Technical 39
8) Rusea's High 27
9) Excelsior High 21.50
10) Clarendon College 15
11) Alpha Academy 14.50
12) St Mary High 14
13) St Elizabeth Technical 13
13) Camperdown High 13
15) The Queen's School 10
16) Mount Alvernia High 9
17) Herbert Morrison Technical 7
18) Immaculate Conception 6
19) Alphansus Davis High 5
19) Petersfield High 5
21) Merl Grove High 4.50
22) Campion College 4
22) Glengoffe High 4
24) Manchester High 3.50
25) St Andrew High 2.50
26) Maggotty High 2
27) Steer Town Academy 1
