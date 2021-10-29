Girlz Coach Hubert Busby embroiled in sex scandal

Uncertainty surrounds Hubert Busby's future with Jamaica's Reggae Girlz's programme after allegations surfaced that he attempted to solicit sex from a former Vancouver Whitecaps player during his time in charge of the women's team.

The allegations levelled against Busby were published in British daily The Guardian yesterday and centred on Malloree Enoch's recruitment in 2010 and 2011, when he was said to have made sexual advances toward the player.

Since the news broke, efforts to contact Busby, who was appointed Reggae Girlz head coach last year, have proven futile.

However, the Jamaica Observer has been reliably informed that the Canadian-born coach, who has denied the allegations, has since made contact with his attorney regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Michael Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer that all cards are now on the table, regarding Busby's future with the programme, pending a meeting next Tuesday.

“The executive members will meet with him on Tuesday morning at 9:00 and we will make a determination from there. I spoke with him this morning (yesterday), but like I said, we will have a more formal meeting next week,” Ricketts said.

“By then he should be better able to speak to us on a more informed basis. But as it stands, all cards are currently on the table until Tuesday morning,” Ricketts added.

According to the Guardian report, Busby was initially contacted by Enoch regarding an administrative job at Whitecaps.

That, she told the Guardian, was followed by an invitation by Busby to instead join the club as a player, and as such, he gave her “Adidas sports equipment as gifts, fly her across the country on multiple occasions to attend events with him, take her to restaurants for meals in one-on-one situations, and ask her to stay with him alone in his hotel room while working in his role as the Whitecaps' coach”.

Enoch told the Guardian that on one of those occasions she spent three nights in his hotel room, but said no sexual advances were made toward her at that time.

But, in another incident, she said: “He insisted I stay [in his hotel room] because now it was late and when I agreed it was far too late to drive back. When we got back to the hotel he again didn't have a room reserved for me. I had to stay in his room. This particular night there were two beds and I laid in my own bed and he made his way to my bed and at some point was standing over the top of me,” she alleged.

“He was on all fours fully on the bed. He was definitely aroused. He tried to kiss and touch me. The light was not on, but I don't think he had his shirt on. I had to negotiate to get him off the bed. I told him I wasn't interested,” Enoch said.

“I think there was a lot of emotion. I was definitely scared. I had this dream to be a soccer player and I was trying to pursue something I had wanted to do since I was five and now I was put in a really shitty position. He was using this power because he had something that I wanted. I was very uncomfortable. I was resistant to it and he tried to pursue it and pursue it and then he got pissed off and went over to his own bed and went to sleep,” Enoch claimed.

Enoch said she did not report the matter to the club because she was embarrassed and did not want to compromise being able to play for the club.

She was eventually signed by the Whitecaps.

However, at the end of 2011, the Guardian reported, the Whitecap players sent an e-mail to club officials detailing a list of complaints concerning inappropriate behaviour by Busby and the coaching staff.

The club hired an ombudsman to interview the players, and in October that year, the club sent an e-mail to the players stating that “It was in the best interest of the club to make a change in the coaching staff for our women's team programme.”

The e-mail also told the players that it would be inappropriate for the them to comment on the matter publicly.