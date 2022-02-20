Girlz forecast Sunday stroll against 'weak' Grenada

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada — While a number of changes are to be made to the starting lineup for Sunday's second Concacaf Women's Championship qualifying encounter against Grenada, Reggae Girlz Head Coach Vinimore “Vin” Blaine is still expecting his team to execute with some level of intensity and efficiency.

Though the Girlz are currently in second position behind the Dominican Republic on goal difference, Blaine again stressed the importance of getting things right at this juncture, as he is confident that his team should have no issues in winning this game and, by extension, topping this Group C.

Game time is 5:00 pm here (4:00 pm Jamaica time) at the Kirani James National Stadium.

The Dominican Republic — with nine goals which came against Grenada to the Girlz' four against Bermuda — were scheduled to square off against Cayman Islands on Saturday night where they were again expected to come out victorious.

But that is of no real concern for Blaine, who is solely focused on what his team does, particularly against a Grenadian outfit which he once coached.

“It is going to be an easy game, as I said before, I have known these Grenadian girls since they were 15 years old because I used to work with them and they are struggling right now to build a good team. So, I don't think they should give us any real problems like what Bermuda did in spurts. Don't get me wrong, I am not disrespecting the team, but I know them,” Blaine told the Jamaica Observer.

“So again, as I said we are using these games as an opportunity to assess and fix certain areas that can be strengthened,” he added.

On that note, Blaine, who was recently reappointed on an interim basis, explained that the changes will by no means be wholesale, but the intention is to ensure most if not all the players get some minutes under their belts.

“I really want everyone to play because I don't want them to travel and not play, so I am looking at the whole thing and how well we do in the first half, but I want to make sure everyone plays,” said Blaine.

Based on that, the veteran tactician, who is anticipating at least a six-goal advantage at half-time, seems set to have Sydney Schneider and Yazmeen Jameison sharing goalkeeping duties for the contest.

Swaby sisters — Chantelle and Allyson — should again be in the heart of defence with Sashana Campbell on their left and Tiernny Wiltshire likely to replace Dominique Bond-Flasza on the right.

Chinyelu Asher and Kayla McCoy should maintain their holding midfield roles, with Trudi Carter and Captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw likely to be joined by Mireya Grey, instead of Olufolasade Adamolekun, behind rising star Jody Brown.

Blaine and his assistants — Toni Cowan and Everton Edwards — were scheduled to conduct a training session late Saturday, but the tactician was quick to point out that it had nothing to do with preparing for Sunday's game.

“Like I said, our aim is to strengthen those areas of our defence which we feel needs work and so each training session we have is to address those things because there is not much preparation I can do for Grenada,” he stated.

Only the six group winners will progress to join top-ranked teams USA and Canada, in the final eight-team tournament scheduled to take place July 4-18 in Mexico