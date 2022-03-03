Girlz, Haiti advance despite goalless draw in final group match
Jamaica...0 Haiti.........0Thursday, March 03, 2022
|
Jamaica's young Reggae Girlz battled bravely with 10 players for well over 40 minutes to hold Caribbean rivals Haiti to a goalless stalemate in their final Group H fixture at the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.
In fact, the Jamaicans, who lost Theanna Burnett to two first-half cautions in the 11th and 41st minutes, had every opportunity to win the game, even winning a 27th-minute penalty, but their lack of composure in front of goal, again proved their undoing.
Still, the point was a good enough result to conclude the group phase as they progressed to the knockout stage in third on four points, with Haiti second on five points, while Guatemala secured group honours after edging Cuba 3-2 in the curtain-raiser at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal.
The Xavier Gilbert-coached young Reggae Girlz will next be in action on Friday or Saturday against an opponent to be announced.
After firing a few warning shots in the early exchanges, the Jamaicans were presented with a golden opportunity to break the deadlock from the penalty spot after Kameron Simmonds was brought down inside the danger area by Maudeline Moryl.
However, Mia Mitchell stepped up and hit wide from the 12-yard spot.
With Haiti not really threatening in open play, the Jamaicans continued to dictate proceedings throughout and despite being at a numerical disadvantage, looked more purposeful on the resumption.
In the end, Gilbert's side was left ruing what could have been, and though they stood up well in defence, they were wasteful in final third, particularly in the latter stages.
— Sherdon Cowan
