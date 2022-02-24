'Fan-tastic' news

The decision by the Government to allow fully vaccinated fans to attend this year's ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championship, to be staged at National Stadium on April 5-9, has been met with glee by organisers and coaches of the defending champions.

A release from ISSA Wednesday said the Government had approved fans for the five-day championships, but no more details were forthcoming except that “further details regarding the staging of these competitions will be shared with our stakeholders as well as the general public over the next few days”.

The announcement came on the heels of the Gibson/McCook Relays receiving approval for 10,000 fully vaccinated fans for Saturday's staging, also at National Stadium.

One highly placed source told the Jamaica Observer the numbers would be more than what Gibson Relays has been allowed.

The national senior women's football team World Cup qualifyiong game against Bermuda last week got approval for 2,500 fully vaccinated fans, while the senior Reggae Boyz' World Cup qualifier against the USA was granted permission for 5,000 fans.

President of ISSA Keith Wellington told Observer on Wednesday that “we are particularly pleased that fans will be back to add to the atmosphere of Champs as well as to provide us with the opportunity to gain some resources in our coffers”.

Michael Dyke, coach of defending girls' champions Edwin Allen High, and Neil Harrison of boys' champions Jamaica College, also welcomed the news.

“It's a good move,” Dyke said. “It's been a while since the athletes have been able to compete in front of fans and we are glad for the atmosphere that the fans will bring, the kind of atmosphere we had been accustomed to,” he said.

Dyke, whose team will be seeking an eighth-straight title and ninth overall, said: “This will be a motivation for the athletes that their teammates, fans and family members can get to see them compete and cheer them on.”

Harrison, who led Jamaica College to their first win since 2011, said “support is always welcomed, it is a plus for the athletes and it plays a big part of the competition”.

After being cancelled in 2020 soon after the first cases of the novel coronavirus were detected on the island, Champs was held behind closed doors last year with a reduced number of athletes taking part while adhering to rigid COVID-19 protocols.

Without fans in the stadium, the organisers had sought to create some atmosphere by piping in crowd noises over the loud speakers.

Meanwhile, ISSA also announced through its press release that approval had also been given for the resumption of high school sporting competitions.

Under-19 boys basketball was scheduled to resume last Monday, but it was pushed back as there was no approval, but according to the release, “Over the next two weeks, competitions will begin for U19 Girls Netball, U19 Boys Basketball, U19 Cricket as well as U16 boys football.

“Competitions in volleyball, table tennis, hockey and girls football will also be staged later during the Easter Term and are to be completed by April 30, 2022”.

ISSA had received approval for the staging of schoolboy football ,which was held between October and January and saw Kingston College wining the Manning Cup and Olivier Shield; Garvey Maceo High he daCosta Cup, Clarendon College the ISSA Champions Cup, while St Catherine High retained the Walker Cup knock-out and Edwin Allen took the Ben Francis Knock-out, their first senior football title.