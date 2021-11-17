Glenmuir, Herbert Morrison register second-straight wins

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Former champions Glenmuir High and Herbert Morrison Technical were among four schools that won back-to-back games as the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel daCosta Cup football competition continued yesterday.

Glenmuir High beat Denbigh 4-1, Herbert Morrison clipped Irwin high 1-0, Lacovia High were 4-1 winners over Mt St Joseph while William Knibb Memorial edged Cornwall College 4-3.

Defending champions Clarendon College were held goal-less by Lennon High in their Zone E game at Turners Field near Chapelton.

Glenmuir High, who are taking orders from Andrew Peart, are sole leaders of Zone E as Jhovaughn scored two goals and Diondre Johnson and Tajaray Mahabeer got one each as they raced to six points.

Herbert Morrison, who had spanked Maldon High 5-0 on Saturday, managed one goal, courtesy of Malique Reid in the 14th minute as Irwin High fell to their second loss from as many games.

Trevan Dunkley scored twice while Dwayne Ball and Ackeem Bennett scored one each as Lacovia turned back Mt St Josephs 4-1 to take over the lead in Zone C.

At Martha Brae, William Knibb raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half before visitors Cornwall College pulled a goal back; William Knibb restored their two goals lead at 3-1 but Cornwall tied up the scores at 3-3 before a late penalty conversion carried William Knibb across the line.

Edwin Allen rebounded from their opening game loss to Clarendon College with a big 11-0 win over Claude McKay with Jaheim Harris and Richard Henry both scoring hat-tricks while Ackeem Mullings scored a double.

Port Antonio High clipped Seaforth 1-0 with a 68-minute strike from Devontie Buckley at Lynch Park in their Group G daCosta game while St Thomas Technical also scored a 1-0 win over Paul Bogle High.

Yesterday's results-

Zone A

Maldon-0 Holland High-1

Irwin-0 Herbert Morrison

Tech-1

St James High-1 Spot

Valley-1

William Knibb-4

Cornwall College-3

Zone C

Mt St Joseph-1 Lacovia-4

Zone E

Edwin Allen-11

Claude McKay-0

Lennon-0 Clarendon

College-0

Glenmuir-4 vs Denbigh-1

Zone G

Seaforth High-0 Port Antonio

High-1

St Thomas Technical-1 Paul

Bogle-0

— Paul Reid