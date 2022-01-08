Go Deh Girl, Eagle One to battle for top honours in Overnight Allowance contest

Like it was at the backend of last season, champion trainer Anthony Nunes and rival Jason DaCosta will once again share the spotlight, as their American-bred charges Go Deh Girl and Eagle One seem poised to decide an Overnight Allowance contest which takes centre stage on the 10-race card at Caymanas Park today.

Go Deh Girl and Eagle One headline the eight-horse field for the $1-million, three-year-old and upwards event over six and a half furlongs (1,300 metres), which is being run in recognition of the Printery Department.

Post time for this penultimate race is 4:15 pm. First post is 11:45 am.

Both horses were slated to meet in the curtain call contest over the five-straight course at this level on the final race day of 2021, but with Nunes earlier assuring himself a third-straight top conditioner honours through Golden Wattle's upset win in the $4-million Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes, Go Deh Girl apparently injured herself in the saddling barn and was subsequently declared a late non-starter.

That left Eagle One to chase home the fleet-footed Patriarch, who clocked a brisk 57.1 seconds holding off the DaCosta trainee by one and a half lengths on December 27.

The fact that Eagle One got so close while sharing topweight 57.0kg (126lb) with the speedster demonstrated his comfort at the Overnight level.

Eagle One has shown his worth among Open Allowance and Grade One company in the past, where he was either setting the pace or stalking leaders to pave the way for his more fancied stablemates on those occasions.

However, the back class experience coupled with the fact that today's journey will be right up his street represents the perfect opportunity for Eagle One to again stay close to the front-runners before making his move towards a sixth career victory.

Phillip Parchment has retained the reins with DaCosta's five-year-old gelding again carrying topweight.

DaCosta's other importee Stranger Danger, to be partnered by female apprentice Abigail Able, has been struggling to regain some semblance of his former self, and as a result, can only hope for a minor placing, as this represents one of his easiest tasks of late.

Nunes' Go Deh Girl will have two things in her favour — one, she will be the fresher of the two runners, and will also be seven pounds lighter than her rival.

Though the four-year-old filly's last two victories came over the five-furlong courses, she will by no means be perturbed by today's journey, having displayed tactical speed over longer distances.

With Go Deh Girl's latest win at five furlongs round being a 59.3-second clocking in a Restricted Overnight contest on December 19, she now gets a second bite of the Overnight level and has a glorious opportunity of making it two-in-two.

Tevin Foster has replaced Omar Walker in the saddle for this assignment.

Walker will instead pilot Ian Parsard's old stager Superluminal, who continues to go strong at 10 years old, but is not expected to worry the top two here.

Dunrobin, El Profesor, Don Almighty and Inspired Miracle complete the line-up.

Meanwhile, attention will be focused on the emerging three year olds ahead of the Classic campaign.

Seven of those are set to contest the seventh event, a Maiden Condition race over seven furlongs (1,400 metres) with Nunes' Ha Gow Siu Mei, to be ridden by inform Robert Halledeen, expected to lead home rivals.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Its a Boy/Classical Orb/T Brady

Race 2) Uncle Vinnie/Royal Vibes/Blood Fire

Race 3) Itiz what Itiz/Chromatica/Bunksy Boy

Race 4) Crafty And Ready/Sweet N Smart/KD Rocket

Race 5) Tradition/Azaria/Mirabalis

Race 6) Vampire Rejection/Mamasharondarling/Smarty Tradition

Race 7) Eddietwentynine/Another Wave/Ha Gow Siu Mei

Race 8) Positive ID/Sweety Man/Heavenly Glitter

Race 9) Go Deh Girl/Eagle One/Stranger Danger

Race 10) City Counsel/Hecandance/Killer Bee