Go Deh Girl too good for the pack

Go Deh Girl, in another super-sprinting display, ran rivals off their legs to win the $1.05-million Security Department Trophy feature call over the straight (1,000m) course at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

The four-year-old dark bay filly, Go Deh Girl, who was coming off a good second behind the talented Secret Identity in the George HoSang Trophy on January 30 on the round course at five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m), carried her form through well and won the Overnight Allowance contest by a length in a smooth time of 59.0 seconds.

Trained by champion conditioner Anthony Nunes and ridden by 2021 most-improved rider Tevin Foster, Go Deh Girl was always in a prominent position at the off as she raced on the headline with Race Car (Dane Nelson) and Action Run (Oshane Nugent).

Approaching the dummy rails, She's My Destiny (Anthony Thomas) came up to challenge Go Deh Girl and actually pointed on the filly inside the last two furlongs (400m) of the race. With Go Deh Girl refusing to give up, a battle for supremacy then developed with her drawing away with yards to go to win emphatically.

Race Car, who was coming off a 555-day break due to injury, ran a good race to finish in second place to give owner Lakeland Farms a one-two finish. Ras Emanuel (Shane Richardson) came on the scene late for third spot.

Meanwhile, champion Anthony Thomas was the pick among the riders, with two winners on the nine-card programme. Thomas's winners were Special Counsel in the fourth race for trainer Jason DaCosta and Stickydon in the sixth event for trainer Marlon Anderson.

No trainer on the day had more than one winner.

Racing continues Sunday with another progromme of nine races.

— Ruddy Allen