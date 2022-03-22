Goalscoring a problem for Harbour View, admits Coach Fraser

HARBOUR View FC on Sunday should have beaten Montego Bay United FC easily, after creating at least six clear goalscoring opportunities in the first half of their match in the Jamaica Premier League. But, they failed to get past an inspired Davonnie Burton who pulled off a few brilliant saves to deny the likes of Nicholas Hamilton and Colorado Murray.

Less clear-cut opportunities were created in the second half but still Harbour View dominated without getting the ball in the back of the net, much to the chagrin of Assistant Coach Sean Fraser.

“I think goalscoring has been our Achilles heel from the start of the season and I think we have to work through it, because it's not going to get any easier for us. We have a tough game coming up against Dunbeholden, who are on top of the league right now with Waterhouse.”

He emphasised that goal scoring has to be the focus during training over the next few days, ahead of their next assignment in the league.

“This is our problem, we need to score goals. And if we are not scoring goals we are not going to win, so I think we have to get back in front of the goal and practise and practise. Hopefully, the next game it [the ball] goes in,” Fraser lamented.

He was, however, pleased with how the team controlled the game and also with the fact that they were able to keep another clean sheet.

“I think we controlled the game. One of the main things is that we were conceding earlier in the season. Now, the last couple of games, we have been having clean sheets and I think we paced ourselves in the game.”

Fraser noted that with the addition of new players to the squad in the transfer window, time is needed to get all the moving parts working together seamlessly.

“This team is not a team that has a light switch that you can turn on and turn off at any given time. We are a work in progress. We got some new players; this is the second game for Nicholas Hamilton and Colorado Murray, so I think if we continue to work hard it will come for us.”

Fraser said that while they are not happy with their current place in the tables at the moment, there is time enough for them to fix things and begin moving in the right direction in time for the play-offs.

“We are not really satisfied with the position, with the quality players that we have, but we are grateful that we are not at the bottom of the table, which is good, and we have another round to go.

“I think that we just need to continue working hard and believe in ourselves and I think the goals will come.”

The result on Sunday means that Harbour View failed to close the gap on Cavalier who sit just above them in the league, after they too had drawn their game played earlier in the day 0-0.

— Dwayne Richards