Golf tourney to benefit Jamaica Cancer Society

The 2021 Rotary Club of St Andrew North's charity golf tournament, set for Saturday, November 6 at the Caymanas Golf Club, is aimed at benefiting the Jamaica Cancer Society.

According to Kecia Taylor, president of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, part proceeds from the golf tournament will go towards the purchase of a new mobile unit for the Jamaica Cancer Society to be used for outreach activities.

“The support from corporate Jamaica has been very encouraging, as the companies rally to this important fund-raiser to continue the fight against cancer,” she noted.

Presented by the title sponsor MicroLabs and co-title sponsors — GraceKennedy Ltd, GraceKennedy Insurance, JN Bank, D&G Foundation, Sports Development Foundation, Alliance International Medical Limited, Volkswagen, and Audi — the one-day charity golf tournament will see 70 golfers participating within the established COVID-19 protocols and approved by the relevant authorities.

The Jamaica Golf Association has endorsed the event and the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) has declared the venue “COVID compliant”.

The golf tournament will be played in the format of: 18-hole individual Stableford at 7/8 handicap in 4 flights: Men's/Men's Senior, Men's Super Senior, Ladies and Juniors. The categories will include: Men's handicaps (0-9, 10-17,18 and over), Ladies and Juniors. Tee times will be from 7:10 am to 12:30 pm.

About 30 prizes will be available for winning golfers made possible by contributions from sponsors.

Dr Jason Stanford, CEO and founder of Alliance International Medical Limited (AIM), one of the major sponsors of the tournament, said: “It is a right fit for me and my company to participate in the upcoming event to benefit the Jamaica Cancer Society in keeping with our contributions to cancer patients through various philanthropic initiatives locally and in the USA, over the past decade. This fund-raiser is aligned to AIM's vision to provide greater access and support to persons with cancer.”

AIM is a new health-care company specialising in cancer care, which is currently setting up a cancer centre in the Drax Hall Business Centre, St Ann, to offer state-of- the-art treatment in radiation and medical oncology.