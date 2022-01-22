Good 2nd round for Burrowes, Knibbs at Latin America Amateur Golf Champs

JAMAICA'S Justin Burrowes and William Knibbs both put in a solid round of golf on the second day of the seventh Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) at the Teeth of the Dog Golf Course in the Dominican Republic. Burrowes shot even par 72 while Knibbs posted three over par 75.

The new leader after two days' play is Julian Perico of Peru. He shot six under par 66 on top of the first day's three under par 69 for a combined nine under par 135.

Joint first-day leader Segundo Oliva Pinto of Argentina is in second place on six under par 138 after posting 66 on day one and even par 72 on day two.

The other second-day joint leader, Roberto Nieves of Puerto Rico, is tied for third with four others on five under par 139 after two rounds of golf.

Three-time representative Burrowes made the cut again, after ending the two rounds tied in 20th place with five other golfers. He posted another good round of golf which included three bogeys and two birdies on the front nine for one over par 37 at the halfway mark.

His back nine showed three birdies and two bogeys for a one under par 35 and par 72 for the round. He was happy with how he ended the round after shooting a birdie on the par 5 hole (590 yards), which is the longest of the 18 holes on the course.

Burrowes was pleased with his performance on the second day and now looks forward to Saturday's third round. He is scheduled to tee off at 8:01 am along with two other golfers. He is nine shots off the lead going into the penultimate round.

Knibbs, who shot a respectable three over par 75 on the second day, was hurt by his first-day score of 12 over par 84. He did not make the cut. He is, however, pleased with his good second-round performance. His front nine showed an eagle on hole number two, which is one of the longer holes on the course at 566 yards. He followed up with bogeys on holes four and six and a double bogey on number eight, but pulled one back with a birdie on number nine to close the half on one over par 37. His back nine showed two bogeys on holes 10 and 17 for two over par 38 for a combined score of 75 on the day.