Good opening throws by Olympians

COMMONWEALTH Games champion Fedrick Dacres and Traves Smikle both made good starts to their 2021-22 track and field season with solid displays in the men's Open discus throw at the recent Chantique/Tyser-Mills Classic at G C Foster.

Both men exceeded their previous best opening throws to finish first and second, while Olympic Games finalist Shadae Lawrence also won the women's Open event.

Dacres, the national record holder who also won a silver medal at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 and who struggled with injuries last year, threw 65.33m – bettering his previous best opening throw of 65.16m in 2018.

Smikle, who has a personal best mark of 67.72m, was second with 64.92m while Calabar High schoolboy Kobe Lawrence was third with 51.45m.

Lawrence, who broke the national record several times last year on her way to a place in the final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, threw 59.38m, easily beating training partner Shamella Davidson who had a best mark of 50.74m.

— Paul Reid