Good opening throws by Olympians

Good opening throws by OlympiansMonday, December 20, 2021
|
COMMONWEALTH Games champion Fedrick Dacres and Traves Smikle both made good starts to their 2021-22 track and field season with solid displays in the men's Open discus throw at the recent Chantique/Tyser-Mills Classic at G C Foster.
Both men exceeded their previous best opening throws to finish first and second, while Olympic Games finalist Shadae Lawrence also won the women's Open event.
Dacres, the national record holder who also won a silver medal at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 and who struggled with injuries last year, threw 65.33m – bettering his previous best opening throw of 65.16m in 2018.
Smikle, who has a personal best mark of 67.72m, was second with 64.92m while Calabar High schoolboy Kobe Lawrence was third with 51.45m.
Lawrence, who broke the national record several times last year on her way to a place in the final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, threw 59.38m, easily beating training partner Shamella Davidson who had a best mark of 50.74m.
— Paul Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy