Gordon pleased with effort as Waterhouse secure first win

A focus on self, more so than on opponents, is what led to the first win of the season for Waterhouse FC, according to Assistant Coach Damion Gordon.

After dropping two points in their 1-1 draw with Harbour View in week one, Waterhouse secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over Dunbeholden FC last Saturday which has vaulted them to the top of the table, level on points and goal difference with joint leaders Cavalier FC.

Gordon was pleased with the efforts of his players and explained that after the opening day draw, the coaching staff decided to focus on their team instead of their next opponents.

“Yes, we are pleased. We did some amount of homework, especially on ourselves in terms of how we wanted to attack.

“Offensively, we were on the ball…and that is why we turn out the victory with two goals. We could have had more, but that's football,” he said.

Gordon thought it was a team effort that brought the victory and the much-needed clean sheet.

“Up front we are doing well, but we do ask for more. Overall, the performance of the unit is very good. We created a lot up front. We attack and we defend together.

“Today was one of the days we worked together as a unit. Defensively, we were very strong and we took our chances today,” he noted.

While pleased with the win and the performance, Gordon has promised not to dwell on the result but to turn their focus to the next game at hand.

“I have always ranked my team as the number one team. The approach today was similar. This is a game worth celebrating but we move on to the next.

“Our next opponent…is Vere. Hopefully, we can continue to do our best and get the result.”

With Vere securing a shock 1-0 win over champions Portmore United, Waterhouse will not be inclined to take them lightly in a season where there is very little margin for errors.

— Dwayne Richards