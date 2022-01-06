Gordon, Powell lead Jamaica past Ireland in warm-up contest

Pace bowler Nicholson Gordon snatched five wickets and all-rounder Rovman Powell belted an unbeaten half-century as Jamaica beat Ireland by five wickets in a 50-over practice match at Sabina Park in Kingston on Wednesday.

Scores: Ireland 234 (48.3 overs); Jamaica XI 235-5 (38.4 overs).

While the encounter gave players on the Jamaica team — a few of whom are inexperienced — much-needed international exposure, it offered Ireland valuable practice ahead of the white-ball series against West Indies.

Jamaica's chief selector Junior Bennett was encouraged by the collective effort from the local side yesterday.

“It was an excellent team effort from Jamaica — they played some good cricket against Ireland,” he told the Jamaica Observer after the match.

“Rovman had a good all-round game to lead the team. He batted extremely well and batted responsibly to see it right through. He was also very good while bowling and Nicholson bowled with good control and pace and did an excellent job for the team,” Bennett, a former Jamaica head coach, said.

After winning the toss yesterday morning and opting to bowl first, the Jamaicans restricted the Irishmen to 69-5 in the 17th over before the visitors mounted a comeback which lifted them to 234 all out.

George Dockrell, who batted at number seven, top-scored for Ireland with 82 from 107 balls. He hit six fours and two sixes. Simi Singh made 29, while Mark Adair added 25.

The 30-year-old Gordon, who claimed the first four wickets of the innings, led the way for the Jamaican bowlers with figures of 5-34 from nine overs and three balls. All-rounder and skipper Powell, who bowls handy medium pace, chipped in with 3-32.

In reply, the home team was two down for 23 runs inside the opening seven overs, but recovered to cruise to the target with over 11 overs to spare.

The 28-year-old Powell, batting at five, thrashed half-a-dozen sixes and four boundaries in his 63-ball 82. The big-hitting batsman, who reached the 50 landmark off 48 deliveries, upped the tempo thereafter with a flurry of attacking strokes as the Jamaicans romped to victory. Andre McCarthy, who made 48 from 52 balls, Brandon King (36), and Paul Palmer (33) all gave meaningful support.

Ireland's left-arm pacer Joshua Little did his very best to derail the Jamaicans' run chase with 3-21 from seven overs.

The Irishmen are scheduled for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a one-off Twenty20 (T20) contest against West Indies at Sabina Park. The opening ODI is set to be played on Saturday, followed by the second and third matches on January 11 and 14, respectively. The T20 International is slated for January 16.