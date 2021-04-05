Goule runs 1,500m PB, ready for Olympics challenge

Jamaica's star middle-distance runner Natoya Goule said she was delighted after running a personal best (PB) of 4:14.56 minutes to win the 1,500m at the Florida State Relays last week Friday.

Goule, who is the national record holder over 800m, believes this improvement over the 1,500m has put her in good stead for her pet event.

“I am feeling extremely happy knowing that my hard work has paid off and God has shown me how strong I am right now. For years I wanted to run a faster 1,500m and I was able to do so this past weekend,” said Goule.

Since 2018, Goule had a best of 4:17.10 minutes and took almost three seconds off and said she had a lot in reserve.

“I felt very comfortable and controlled throughout the race, and I can tell there is more left in the tank once I am able to be in a race with athletes that I know will pull me into running faster,” Goule pointed out.

The 29-year-old, formerly of Manchester High, South Plains College, Louisiana State University and Clemson University, is the current Jamaica national record holder over the 800m with 1:56.15 minutes.

The 2019 Pan American Games 800m champion last represented Jamaica at the Doha World Championships where she finished a creditable sixth with 2:00.11 minutes.

Goule, who won the 800m and 1,500m double at three Junior Carifta Games between 2008 and 2010, finished 10th in the 800m at the World Junior Championships in Canada.

She would represent Jamaica in the 800m at the Senior World Championships in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 and the Olympic Games in 2016 and is looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics.

“Training is going extremely well and I can say that my running form has improved over the years and allowing me to run better.

“I think that this 1,500m shows me a little bit of what I can do in the 800m. I am looking forward to running a faster 1,500 somewhere in the season if I get the chance to compete with the athletes that run faster 1,500 than I do. So I am looking forward to running my first 800m and see what the result will be,” Goule explained.

“My expectation for this season is to stay healthy and whenever I grace the track, compete to my best ability and stay focused on doing my extreme best at the Olympics,” she added.