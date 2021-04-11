Government to provide $45-m support boost to Jamaica's Olympic, Paralympic teams

Government to provide $45-m support boost to Jamaica's Olympic, Paralympic teamsSunday, April 11, 2021
The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced the resumption of the Athletes Assistance Programme, which will provide more than $45 million in direct financial support to Jamaican athletes who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
“The ministry, in collaboration with the Institute of Sports, [is] providing financial support for those who are preparing for the Olympics. Approximately 124 athletes will benefit from the initiative. They will be provided with funds at two-week periods from now through to the Olympics. It will total approximately $45 million in support,”Grange said.
Athletes from six disciplines, including swimming, rugby, gymnastics, boxing, karate and track and field will begin receiving disbursements in a matter of days as the final list of athletes is now being validated by the Athletes Assistance Programme Committee.
Payment of stipends to Paralympic athletes will begin in three weeks in keeping with the commitment of the Government of Jamaica to provide support for 18 weeks leading up to the Paralympic Games.
The Athletes Assistance Programme was implemented for the first time in March 2020. It was suspended following the decision by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese Government to postpone the Games.
