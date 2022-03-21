Grange offers $7-m ease to Carifta swim team

The Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) and parents are breathing a collective sigh of relief as Minister of Sport Olivia Grange, through the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), has offered a $7-million grant to ease their burdens for the trip to the 35th edition of the Carifta Swimming Championships in Barbados next month.

Parents, particularly those of local swimmers named in the 34-strong team — which also includes competitors based in United States, Canada, and United Kingdom — were in a race against time to find just over US$2,500 ($385,000) to cover expenses. The expenses include, but are not limited to, airfare and accommodation to represent the island at the April 16-19 championship.

They were also being asked to cover the cost of the five-member technical staff plus per diem, which has resulted in the significant increase from the US$1,500 forked out in 2019, when the annual regional championship was last staged before the pandemic hit.

However, with the minister stepping in, ASAJ President Martin Lyn, who was under fire to secure sponsorship for the team, joined parents in welcoming the assistance to offset some of the expenses.

“This $7-million grant from the ministry is very excellent and is a huge plug for us. The team that will be representing Jamaica at the Carifta Games is very rounded with swimmers from across Jamaica and overseas, who I have no doubt will represent the country well with great pride. So we are very happy and humbled by the assistance and we must express gratitude to minister Grange and the SDF for this,” Lyn told the Jamaica Observer.

But, while the amount has significantly lowered the team's overall budget, Lyn is quietly optimistic that more sponsorship will be forthcoming.

“We are seeking other sponsorship because the objective is really, hopefully, that the parents have to pay very little or nothing at all,” the president declared.

“That has always been my objective, and let me reiterate that years gone by, when we could afford to pay some parts of it, the ASAJ did pay for the officials. Unfortunately, that has changed and we are not able to do that on this occasion,” he added.

Debbie-Ann Kennedy, who is to serve as the team's manager, also expressed gratitude to the minister.

“I am happy that Minister Grange has agreed to offer financial assistance to the team going to Carifta. It will help to reduce the contribution from the parents and for that I am grateful,” she noted.

For Kaizen Swim Club's Head Coach Rory Alvaranga, whose daughter Zaneta is a member of the team, Grange's grant should provide some impetus for the ASAJ administration to seek more funding.

“This will go a far way for us and give the ASAJ an amnesty to now go out to corporate Jamaica and start the process of soliciting sponsorship for the Central American and Caribbean Confederation Swimming Championships slated for the end of June later this year,” Alvaranga argued.

“All the swimmers in this team are talented and should be thought of as next level talents to be developed for international competition in years to come. These very swimmers and Jamaica's second-place finish at the XXXIV Carifta Championships in 2019 are selling points for the ASAJ to go out and seek sponsorship because they are again in line to produce some top-notch performances,” he continued.

Grange, in her letter confirming her support, wished the team well in its endeavour.

“I take this opportunity to wish the team all the best during this championship as we seek to solidify Brand Jamaica,” the copy of the letter obtained by the Observer said.