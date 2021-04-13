Grant, Distin, Phipps record wins on NCAA Division One circuit

Former national junior female 100m record holder Kiara Grant along with Lamara Distin and Rhianna Phipps were among the winners on the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division One circuit over the weekend.

Grant of Norfolk State University won the women's 200m at the Gamecock Invitational at the University of South Carolina on Saturday, Diston took the women's high jump at her home meet, the Texas A&M Team Invitational, while Phipps of Kansas State won the triple jump at the Jim Click shoot-out at the University of Arizona.

The former Alpha Academy star who alternated as the female national junior record holder in the 100m with Briana Williams in 2019, ran 23.25 seconds (2.0m/s) to win the 200m after she had placed second in the 100m earlier in 11.29 seconds (2.0m/s).

Distin, who was a finalist in the high jump at the World Under-20 Championships in 2018, set a facility record at the EB Cushing Stadium, clearing 1.83m, her third time over 1.82 or better this season and surpassing the facility record set the day before by teammate Tyra Gittens, who had cleared 1.82m.

Phipps, the former Hydel High athlete, opened her outdoor season with 13.18m to win the triple jump; Jullane Walker also of Kansas State won the men's 100m in 10.45 (0.2m/s), while Kimisha Chambers was second in the women's 400m in 57.64 seconds.

Jamaicans were first and second in the men's triple jump at the Tennessee Relays on Friday — Clive Pullen won with 16.16 (0.0m/s) and Carey McLeod of the University of Tennessee was second with 16.08m (0.0m/s).

At the Texas Tech Masked Rider Open, Karayme Bartley of Texas Tech won the men's 400m in 46.29 seconds, finishing ahead of compatriot Chevannie Hanson of the University of Texas-El Paso who ran 46.51 seconds.

Ackeen Colley and Richard Brown both ran below the old Western Illinois men's 800m record at the Joe Walker Invitational at Ole Miss University on Saturday.

Colley, the national indoors finalist, was second in 1 minute 47.71 seconds, number eight in the NCAA, and Brown ran 1:48.65 minutes, both under the old record 1:48.82 minutes set in 1993 by Tony Taylor.

Cobe Graham of Sam Houston State was second in the men's shot put with 16.22m at the Texas A&M meet while Daszay Freeman of Arkansas was second in the 100m hurdles in 13.15 seconds (1.8m/s) with Janiel Moore of Northwestern State University 11th with a wind-aided 13.97 (2.1m/s) and also ran 1:01.20 minutes for the 400m hurdles.

Freeman also competed in the 200m where she was fifth in a wind-aided 23.56 (2.1m/s).

Former St Catherine High ISSA Champs and Carifta Trials javelin champion Ashley Duffus was sixth at the Texas A&M meet with 37.77m.

Terice Steen, the former Western Champs girls' 400m hurdles winner from Rusea's High was third in the intermediate hurdles at the Masked Rider event at Texas Tech with 59.38 seconds.

At the Jim Click shoot-out at the University of Arizona, Amanda Carty of Arizona State was second in the women's long jump with 6.12m (1.3m/s).