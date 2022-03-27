Grantley Reid — a peerless servant of cricket

CULLODEN, Westmoreland — Such is the scenery that first-time visitors who somehow miss the sign board, could be forgiven for thinking New Hope Primary and Junior High is not a school at all.

The picturesque beachfront — with waves gently kissing the shoreline bordering the playing field and white-capped water breaking less than 100 metres out to sea — triggers a fleeting vision of a tourist haven.

In fact, the school, at Culloden, adjacent to White House in eastern Westmoreland, close to the border with St Elizabeth, boasts a solid academic record and also, for close to 40 years, has been a leading nursery for top Jamaican cricketers.

West Indies Test match vice-captain and middle-order batsman Jermaine Blackwood heads a long list of those who learnt their early cricket at New Hope Primary and have advanced to play at national and regional level.

There is general agreement that the man most responsible is Grantley Reid, retired educator, cricket lover and coach, who has managed the glorious sport of bat and ball at New Hope since 1981.

Those in the know say Reid's contribution to Jamaica's cricket is priceless.

“I cannot think of any cricket coach at under-15 who has had the kind of impact Grantley Reid has had,” Junior Bennett, current chairman of selectors for Jamaica's senior men's cricket setup and former national coach at senior and under-19 levels, told the Jamaica Observer.

Bennett, who, as cricket coach at St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s, guided youngsters who had entered high school from New Hope Primary, said Reid was renowned for “dipping into his own pocket” to ensure his charges were equipped and fed.

And in 2012 when Jamaica won the regional Under-17 title for the first time, Bennett as head coach saw at first-hand as Reid, serving as team manager, showed total dedication to helping the very young.

“He was very caring and he left nothing to chance, he would dot every 'i' and cross every 't'. If a youngster wanted something on the road, Grantley Reid would walk with them to ensure everything went smoothly. When people operate in that manner they are always going to be successful,” said Bennett.

A modest, quiet-spoken man, Reid told the Observer that when he entered the school system as a trained teacher at New Hope in 1981, he felt driven to build a cricket programme, despite lacking formal training as a coach. His love of the game and his own experience having seen many talented young people fall by the wayside gave him motivation too strong to ignore, he explained.

“I have seen some outstanding young men who never made it as cricketers because they never had any kind of guidance… Not just cricket, outstanding athletes who never got the chance, so I decided that I wanted to do something about that...” he said.

Down the decades, Reid counts no fewer than 30 young cricketers from New Hope who have represented Jamaica at all age group levels as well as senior level.

Those getting their earliest guidance from Reid at New Hope Primary and Junior High include Blackwood, current Jamaica seam bowling all-rounder Derval Green, fast bowler Nicholson Gordon, power-hitting limited overs' batsman Kenaar Lewis, off-spinning all-rounder Ramaal Lewis, former national fast bowlers Jason Dawes, Evon McInnis and wicketkeeper/batsman Mavrick Perry. The latter was part of the national squad without getting into the national team.

At under-19, under-17 and/or under-15 level, Jamaica representatives who have been guided by Reid include Michael Frew, Shahid Crooks, Zeniffe Fowler, Trevor Samuels and Ziggy Levy. Frew and Crooks were part of the West Indies Under-19 squad which won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2016.

Reid, who has been honoured by New Hope Primary and Junior High, the RJR Group and the Westmoreland Cultural Development Committee for his contribution to sport, recalls that despite “doing well”, it wasn't until 1995 that the school won its first national cricket title, the National All Age Under-15.

And though he learnt “some (coaching) skills” as a student at Sam Sharpe Teachers' College while doing sports as a minor, it wasn't until the 1990s that he got structured, formal training as a cricket coach - thanks to the JCA and the GC Foster College.

Reid credits sponsorship from private sector giants such as Carib Cement, Jamaica National and Kingston Wharves for enabling coaches at junior aged-group level to organise successful programmes during the 1980s, 90s and 2000s.

Before corporate sponsorship for under-15 cricket, school leaders had the difficult and expensive task of organising competitions among their schools, Reid said. Everything became easier with corporate sponsorship.

“When Carib Cement came onboard and there was a national competition with a structure in place, we had something to train for,” Reid said. It helped that Carib Cement brought cricket gear for children “into the system”. Before that, schools had to fend for themselves to secure expensive gear such as bats, balls and protective equipment.

He credited Brian Breese, who was CEO at the JCA between the 1980s and early 2000s, for playing a vital coordinating and management role in those age-group tournaments.

Reid reflected on how “motivated” his players were on being invited to Sabina Park, the historic headquarters of Jamaican cricket, to attend international cricket and, as part of sponsored cricket programmes.

He recalled that in 1994 “when they (New Hope players) went to Sabina and saw the environment they actually rolled on the grass and said 'we have to play on this field' and the very next year we went there and won that (all-age) final in 1995…”

Reid said the long wait for his school's first national title resulted largely from inadequacies against spin bowling.

“We backed ourselves with pace bowlers (but) when we went to Kingston we were (beaten) by spin and we came back and said we have to address that,” said Reid.

Extra attention to combating spin bowling led to years of dominance. “We won in 2000, and for six years straight we won… we also entered the primary section and first we got knocked out at the early stage, then we reached the final and then we won. We are the only team that went to the final two years in a row in both (all age and primary school) sections... we are the only team that won both sections,” he said.

During a visit to New Hope by the Sunday Observer close to a year ago - while there was a dip in novel coronavirus cases and a resulting brief resumption of face-to-face classes - Reid and principal of New Hope Primary and Junior High, Erica Cooke-Murdock, showed off numerous cricket trophies.

A proud Reid said his cricket programme helped many boys who were “slow” academically, to access a solid high school education on the strength of sports scholarships. Cricket helped such children to build self-esteem as well as self-discipline “since without a disciplined approach you won't do well in the sport”, he said.

He credited a few rural high schools for accepting talented young cricketers, helping them to hone their skills and grow in the classroom as well.

“The youngsters realised they could use this medium (cricket) to advance themselves,” said Reid.

“From New Hope they could move on to STETHS, Holmwood, and Vere Technical basically. There was a time when I found myself unable to know which school to cheer for,” he said.

“Most of the youngsters who came through... would have considered themselves as failures when they come into the cricket programme. Cricket lifted them up… To be honest it was a big part of the disciplinary programme at school…,” said Reid

“There were boys who I worked closely with… especially at grade nine who would find themselves in trouble. The teachers would complain to me about players who were not doing their work or were being disruptive in class and I would intervene. It helped, it helped a lot. I would say to teachers, the discipline that those boys showed during a cricket match if they could transfer that into the school life, we would have a wonderful system because it takes a lot of discipline to do well (at cricket). They showed that discipline in their cricket and it gave them confidence. They never believed they could lose,” said Reid.

Looking back, a chuckling Reid spoke of “back-breaking work” to prepare the cricket field and more particularly the pitch for training sessions and matches.

Since rain would often make preparation of the turf pitch impossible, Reid, with the support of the school and community, invested in concrete practice pitches at a section of the field. Pointing to one strip, Reid said, “that is the hardest work I ever did” while relating how he had to help in mixing concrete.

Funding for a cricket nursery corner with two concrete strips came about when Reid made a proposal for the use of cricket in aiding literacy, under the Ministry of Education's Reform of Secondary Education (ROSE) Project.

He told how sometimes in the very early days before the concrete strips, he would “borrow” the concreted corridor on the school's main building to do “controlled technical work”, providing advice on “playing straight”, for example.

He smilingly recalled how the playing field's proximity to the shoreline meant players had to be constantly alerted to the need to avoid hitting balls in the air, lest they be lost at sea.

Reid paid tribute to residents of Culloden and Whitehouse for their support down the years, including fishermen who would donate part of their catch towards lunches for the young cricketers.

He hailed teachers, school leadership, and support staff for providing tireless support for cricket. He had special praise for a former school board chairman, Pastor Lloyd Samuels: “He would find some way... through connections in England he would find gears for the kids. If we are going to Kingston on a Saturday morning, he would find some way to provide breakfast... He was an integral part of the programme…”

Now retired as an educator, Reid remains committed to cricket at New Hope Primary — ready to help in whatever way he can.

“I would have continued to assist the school but COVID interrupted me…,” he said. When COVID-19 intervened in early 2020, Reid was actually the coordinator for Westmoreland's youth cricket programmes.

In New Hope's Principal Erica Cooke-Murdock, who took over leadership of the school in May 2018, Reid has an ally.

“I love cricket, New Hope Primary has a principal who loves cricket,” Cooke-Murdock, who played the sport at The University of the West Indies (UWI), told the Sunday Observer last year.

And when contacted by telephone last week, the principal said that with school sports now resuming following the ravages of the pandemic, New Hope was rearing to go.

“Right now we are marking our field for track and field and when cricket starts back for us, we will be ready,” she said.