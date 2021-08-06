Grealish completes medical – reports

Grealish completes medical – reportsFriday, August 06, 2021
|
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) – Jack Grealish has reportedly completed his medical at Manchester City as the Aston Villa midfielder moves closer to joining the Premier League champions in a British record £100-million (US$139 million) transfer.
Grealish was pictured being driven out of City's Etihad training headquarters in a black van following his medical on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old will become the most expensive English player of all time when City officially finalise the blockbuster swoop.
The fee will shatter the British record of £89 million paid by Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.
City are reported to have activated a clause in Grealish's contract that compelled Villa to accept their offer when it reached £100 million.
Grealish returned from holiday in Dubrovnik at the start of this week and resumed training, while City hammered out the deal.
Having graduated from Villa's youth academy, Grealish has spent his entire career at the club he supported as a boy, apart from a loan spell at Notts County in the 2013-14 season.
He has made 213 appearances for Villa since his debut in 2014, scoring 32 goals and laying on 43 assists.
Grealish, who has four years remaining on his Villa contract, scored six times in the league last season and provided 10 assists.
Grealish has never played in the Champions League and joining City will give him a chance to showcase his talents at the highest level.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy