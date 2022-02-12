Green going great guns for Mount Pleasant

Daniel Green has hit a rich vein of form in front of goal for his club Mount Pleasant FA in the Jamaica Premier League.

The striker has scored three goals so far this season for Mount Pleasant, the last one being a peach of a strike as they drubbed Montego Bay United 4-0 on Sunday.

The lively player collected the ball on the left, cut inside his marker and then hit a pure right-footed strike into the roof of the net. It was a goal worth watching over and over again.

Understandably, Green was quite pleased with his goal.

“I feel very pleased. I practised it all week in training, so I am really thankful that it worked in the game,” he said.

Mount Pleasant has had a lot more consistent start to this season and Green puts it down to the unity within the camp.

“It's all about team spirit in the camp. We are all working together, build as one, move as one, work hard in training and on the field, we work hard for each other just the same,” he noted.

Though not revealing a number, Green, who has represented Jamaica in Olympic quaification in recent times, has set himself a goal target this season which he is working hard to achieve.

“I set myself a target this season [and] I am going forward to it. I want to help my team as much this season.”

When asked about winning the league this season after just falling short last year, Green echoed the sentiments expressed by his head coach, Wally Downes, recently.

“We want to win the next game, that's our target, so we just want to win the next game,” said the player.

Mount Pleasant had an identical win to league leaders Waterhouse FC on Sunday and remain as close as they possibly can to the leaders, who they trail by one less goal scored, as they are locked on 12 points each after match week four.

— Dwayne Richards