Greg Leigh relishes chance to rep Reggae Boyz again

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — English-based Gregory Leigh is relishing the opportunity arising from his latest call-up to the Reggae Boyz football squad.

The 27-year-old left-sided defender, who debuted for Jamaica last November on a two-match tour of Saudi Arabia, has been troubled on and off by injury for months. But he recovered in the summer and proved his fitness to make the cut for Concacaf World Cup qualifiers against home team El Salvador last night and visiting United States on Tuesday.

“When you get the call… and injury comes it's disappointing, so to have the opportunity to be fully fit, ready to go and then get the call, again — because obviously I thought that opportunity might have gone — so, yeah, just a great feeling to be back,” said Leigh, who represents Morecambe FC in League One, the third tier of English football.

The Boyz leaked eight goals, including three in a 3-0 defeat to Panama in Kingston, while claiming only one point from their opening four final-round World Cup qualifiers. But a goalless draw against visiting Canada and a 2-0 win in Honduras breathed life into their qualifying campaign.

The left back said he hopes his inclusion can further boost their defensive improvement.

“[I have been] doing defensive work for my club in England and now that I've got the call I'm happy to bring that to [the] Jamaica [team].

“I was out for quite a while last year. I got injured in March and I didn't make it back until July. But since I've been back I've worked really hard on my defensive side of the game. It's one thing I thrive at with regards to how I play. I really take pride in defending and making sure people don't get crosses by me,” Leigh said.

“From what I've seen from the outside, [tightening] things up defensively is something we all want to do. There's no doubt we got goals in the team, especially with the team we've got now, we've got so many goals. So, if we can start getting more clean sheets and keep people outside of our area it will give us the best chance to progress,” the former England youth player added.

Given the attacking talent in the Boyz squad Leigh was optimistic the Theodore Whitmore-coached team can continue to improve its chances of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Finals.

“With regard to us not scoring goals at the moment, it's obviously frustrating to everybody. It's frustrating for the coach and for the team, but I do believe with the quality of the players we've got going forward that should come together nicely, hopefully, soon,” he noted.

Entering yesterday's fixture versus the Salvadorans, the Boyz had five points from six matches. El Salvador also had five points, but trailed because of an inferior goal difference.

Mexico lead with 14 points, ahead of United States (11), Canada (10), Panama (eight), and Costa Rica (six). Honduras are last with three points.

The Concacaf octagonal comprises teams playing in a round-robin, home-and-away format. Each team will contest 14 matches.

The top three nations in the table will progress automatically to the World Cup Finals, with the fourth-placed finisher heading to an intercontinental play-off for one more spot to Qatar.

—Sanjay Myers