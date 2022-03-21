Grenada Test to welcome unvaxxed fans

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Unvaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the third Test against England here next week after Grenada's Government announced the scrapping of its “vaccine differentiation policy”.

Health Minister Nickolas Steele said the decision was based on the low risk currently associated with COVID-19 in the country, the latest numbers indicating Grenada boasting only 60 active cases of the potentially deadly disease.

Overall, Grenada has recorded nearly 14,000 cases since the start of the pandemic and 217 deaths.

“The Government of Grenada has remained nimble throughout the pandemic, constantly adjusting to the level of risk we faced,” Skeete said.

“Right now, the risk is low and, as such, we adjust accordingly. This is, in fact, a victory for the people of Grenada as it is their behaviour and adherence to protocols that have helped to keep the COVID-19 risk at relatively low levels.

“Therefore, just as we celebrate this victory, we hope to celebrate a West Indies win in Grenada.”

This marks the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 that unvaccinated fans will be allowed entry to a Cricket West Indies event in the region.

The opening Test in Antigua last week and the ongoing second Test in Barbados were both vaccinated-only affairs.

CWI chief executive Jonny Grave said the decision by Grenada's Government would most likely see an uptick in attendance for the March 24-28 Test at the National Stadium in the capital St George's.

“We welcome the decision taken by the Government of Grenada to provide all Grenadians with the opportunity to rally behind the West Indies in the third and final Apex Test match,” Grave said.

“With the adjustment to the policy and protocol, we now expect an increased interest among local fans to attend the third Apex Test match, which should be a thrilling finale to the Apex Series.

“We know Grenadian fans always come out to support in great numbers and will get behind West Indies' challenge to win the Richards-Botham Trophy and will be eager to come out and see some top-quality Test match cricket at one of the game's most eye-catching venues.”

Several Caribbean countries have started the process of relaxing COVID-19 protocols, with infection numbers beginning to decline across the region.

Barbados authorities had initially set an 80 per cent capacity for Kensington Oval for the second Test, but last week raised that to full capacity for fully vaccinated fans.