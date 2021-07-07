Grey strikes to help Tivoli sink Arnett Gardens

Substitute Devroy Grey found the all-important strike that handed Tivoli Gardens a 1-0 win over neighbours Arnett Gardens to maintain their positive start to the truncated Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season, powered by Digicel.

Grey, sporting the number 18 jersey, entered the contest in the 46th minute and struck in the 67th minute to ensure Phillip Williams' side left with maximum points on this occasion at the University of the West Indies (UWI)-Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

With the win, Tivoli Gardens, who played out a goalless stalemate with Mount Pleasant Football Academy on game week one, provisionally jumped from seventh to fourth on four points, same as Cavalier, Waterhouse and Mount Pleasant, while Arnett Gardens, who were getting their first taste of action, will have to play catch up.

After playing out a keenly contested goalless first half, both teams came out more spirited on the resumption, and like they did in the first half, fired a few warning shots to keep both custodians on their toes.

The first meaningful effort of the half came three minutes past the hour mark when Anthony Nelson got in behind the Arnett Gardens defenders and released a left-footed strike which kissed the crossbar on its way over.

Tivoli Gardens eventually found the game's solitary goal four minutes later when one substitute Romaine Bowers, floated in a well-weighted cross for the other substitute Grey to expertly head past Chadeem Rodrigues in goal for Arnett Gardens.

The West Kingston-based team continued to apply pressure and tore away in a five versus three counter attack orchestrated by Grey, who played in another substitute Rodico Wellington, but the latter's effort was charged down by the advancing Rodrigues.

Before the Arnett Gardens defenders could catch their breaths, Tivoli Gardens attackers were back in their faces this time as Kemar Flemmings orchestrated a tidy build up and whipped in a decent cross for Nelson, who wasted the opportunity.

Tivoli Gardens dictated proceedings for the remainder of the closing stages and could have had at least one more goal to their tally with a bit more conviction in the final third.

Teams: Tivoli Gardens — Kewong Watkins, Davion Garrison (Romaine Bowers 46th), Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, Horatio Morgan (Tommy Lawrence 69th), Jermaine Johnson (Rodico Wellington 69th), Andre Smith, Anthony Nelson (Rushane Thompson 90th), Trevaune McKain, Odean Pennycooke, Earon Elliott (Devroy Grey 46th)

Subs not used: Nicholas Clarke, Steve McQueen

Booked: Bowers (81st)

Arnett Gardens — Chadeem Rodrigues, Oshane Roberts, Ezran Simpson Jr, Marlon Martin, Hardley Barnes (Steve Clarke 64th), Romeo Guthrie, Shadane Lopez (Damari Deacon 64th), Luca Kung (Rushike Kelson 78th), Donovan Segree, Jonoy Cunningham, Renaldo Cephas

Subs not used: Kemoy Slowley, Deshawn Bernard, Shaquan Davis, Oneil Anderson

Booked: Cunningham (87th)

Referee: Veralton Nembhard

Assistant referees: Jermaine Yee Sing, Kioney Denton

Fourth official: Damion Coombs

Match Commissary: Ewan Scott