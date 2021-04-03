Growth in women's competition springboard to professional frontiers — Busby

Reggae Girlz Head Coach Hubert Busby believes the increased competitive environment within Concacaf will serve as a springboard for regional female players to self-actualise and take advantage of emerging professional opportunities.

Busby — who has played a key role in nurturing and guiding Jamaican players through the US collegiate system — thinks the raised profile of regional football arising from the historic qualification of Jamaica to the Women's World Cup in France (2019) and the proposed Nations League for women, will serve to catapult Caribbean players to overseas professional markets.

He added that with increased visibility and the best of stages to showcase talent that will come with Concacaf's push to upscale confederation-wide tournaments for women, Caribbean players could benefit beyond measure.

“I definitely believe the players coming out of this region [Caribbean] have flair, have technical ability. With their mental strength and their athleticism, that make them viable assets to their respective teams,” Busby told the Jamaica Observer recently.

The former Reggae Boyz goalkeeper, who was goalkeeper coach to Menzies on the Girlz's magical ride to France nearly two years ago, says the Caribbean is a growing marketplace for club scouts out of North America and Europe.

“I believe the Caribbean is definitely a region that the world is scouting now. I think if you look at our very own [Jamaican] players Konya Plummer (Orlando Pride), Khadija Shaw (Bordeaux) and Deneisha Blackwood (Houston Dash), to name a few, they have done well in their professional requirements abroad.

“If you look at Kenya Gardner, the Trinidad and Tobago player who is over in Europe, Haitian Nerilia Mondesir, who is at Montpellier in France, those are a few examples of players in the Caribbean who have done well recently, and because of that, it has opened up opportunities for scouts in Europe and North America to scout players from the region,” Busby reasoned.

While Jamaican, Trinidadian and Haitian players appear to be making moves to pro clubs in North America and Europe in the main, Busby argues that the entire region is a target of scouts.

“I definitely believe Jamaica is at the forefront [of transfers], but I think Haiti has done good, as well, in developing their players, especially with their resources. Trinidad has continued to have few of their players come through on a regular basis.

“But I don't believe any particular region is scouted more than others, I think it's about providing players a regional platform to show what they can do on the world stage. I think that is what we have seen coming out of the World Cup, in particular for us [Jamaica], as it exposes the players on a global stage for them to show that they are capable of playing at a higher level.

“I don't think anyone or any particular region is targeted, I think when players are on the global stage it provides them with the platform to other opportunities worldwide,” he reasoned.

Busby, a Canadian-Jamaican who took the reins of the Reggae Girlz following the departure of Head Coach Hue Menzies, pointed to the upcoming Concacaf Nations League for women as a watershed moment for the feminine game in the confederation.

“The Concacaaf League of Nations or Nations League that will start in the fall is a great initiative. As I mentioned before, it is long overdue. It's the only way that teams without the resources of Mexico, Canada and USA will be able to get the games needed to continue to grow the game within their respective countries.

“The infrastructure again, the support, the finances needed to have these teams prepare is paramount, but I think the fact that this league will be there to showcase and provide really truly meaningful games for teams within the Caribbean and this will be beneficial to all,” Busby ended.

— Sean Williams