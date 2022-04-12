Gunning for the win

With one foot already in, Jamaica's senior Reggae Girlz is expected to confirm their spot in this summer's Concacaf Women's Championship, with victory over the Dominican Republic in today's first-phase World Cup qualifying Group C decider at Sabina Park.

Kick off is 6:00 pm.

Both teams are currently on nine points each, but the Jamaicans hold a superior four goal difference, and by all indications, should end with maximum 12 points, as the deficit will be a tough task for the visitors to overturn.

In fact, prior to Saturday's 9-0 thumping of Cayman Islands, interim Head Coach Vinimore “Vin” Blaine's only cause for concern was that a Dominican Republic goal-difference advantage would afford the visitors the luxury of sitting back with hopes of ending the contest in a stalemate.

However, with the Girlz now asserting their authority as the Caribbean's number one team, Dominican Republic will have no choice but to apply an open tactic and, that in and of itself, will see them having their hands full, especially from a defensive standpoint.

“I don't really go in for a draw, I go in to win the game,” Blaine declared during a virtual pre-match press conference on Monday.

“I know our team is a superior team to Dom Rep, they play well individually, but together we are the better team. So for me to sit back against Dom Rep would be inviting them to score. That will not be the case and so they now have to worry about our attack,” he added.

Based on those comments, the starting team from the Cayman Islands assignment could remain unchanged with the attacking front to be led by prolific Captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who so far has seven goals in these qualifiers. The other hat-trick hero Trudi Carter, Jody Brown and Paige Bailey-Gayle are once again expected to fit in behind the lead striker in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Rebecca Spencer should start in goal with the Swaby sisters, Chantelle and Allyson, in the heart of defence, flanked by Sashana Campbell on the left and Tiernny Wiltshire on the right.

Marlo Sweatman, who was solid on return from injury, is expected to once again be joined by Chinyelu Asher in marshalling the midfield.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's attacker Drew Spence, who was expected to have a hand in this window, is yet to be cleared by Fifa and, as such, will have to wait until the July 4-18 Championships in Mexico, to officially earn her first cap.

“It will be pretty much the same, I don't see much changes. Dom Rep has to concentrate on our top-five attackers, they have never faced any players like that; so it's an advantage for us.

“We now have to shore up and ensure that defensively we are compact and stay discipline, in the Cayman game we sort of got complacent because we were winning by so many goals, that can't happen against Dom Rep. So we have to remain compact for the 90 minutes and attack how we know to and I think we should come out on top in the end,” Blaine noted.

While wishing the National Stadium, which hosted the just-concluded five-day ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, was available, the tactician accepted that the hard surface at Sabina Park — the cricket mecca — is what they have to work with.

“It is a concern for us. I said it before that it's not the ideal surface, but we have no choice but to focus on how we are going to go about the game,” he said.

And on that note, Blaine expressed optimism that the turnout will depict or even surpass the overwhelming support the Girlz received in Cayman Islands.

“We have always had a good relationship with the Jamaicans living in Cayman Islands, so it was good that they came out and we are asking for the same kind of support from the local fans,” he said.

“There were concerns that we didn't perform well against Grenada, but we have now overcome the goal difference and I think that alone should hopefully spur Jamaican fans to come and watch the game,” Blaine ended.