H'View's Fraser promises better showing after first-leg quarter-final loss

Harbour View Football Club were put to the sword by an efficient Mount Pleasant Football Academy attack in their first-leg quarter-final in the Jamaica Premier League, going down 1-3 against a team that had three shots on target and scored all three.

Assistant Coach Sean Fraser identified defensive lapses as the cause for the loss on Saturday.

“I think, defensively, we weren't tracking back. We weren't marking properly, we allowed them to play. Kevaughn Isaacs, Alwayne Harvey, and Leonard Rankine, they were doing all they wanted to do, creating for Mount Pleasant.

“I thought we should have tracked back properly, because we played this team already. We beat them before, so we know what they have to offer, but I guess today was one of those days. We have to get back to the drawing board and fix things,” he said.

Fraser has promised that Harbour View will be ready to respond to the two-goal deficit come the return leg.

“Mount Pleasant is a very experienced team and we always do our homework against them and we will do our homework again. I'm sure next Wednesday we will have a better game.”

The former Harbour View FC player pointed to the effort from Tyrese Williams as an example of what was required from his strikers throughout the game in order to score goals.

“Even when we were losing, we were dominating, we were creating chance on top of chance, but we just couldn't score. To score a goal you have to put the heart and effort and determination in it. You have to get in the right positions, just like what Tyrese Williams did in the last part.”

Fraser is heartened by the lifeline provided by the goal from Williams and believes that they have what it takes to turn things around against Mount Pleasant.

“We got a goal, which is good, and we are going to get back, we definitely can do it. This is Harbour View…we are a championship team, we have a young team who are very energetic and we are going to work on it, so we will be back on Wednesday.”

Harbour View had to play the second half without Head Coach Ludlow Bernard on the sidelines, after he was given a red card by referee Steffon Dewar for an incident that occurred at the half-time interval.

Fraser admitted that it affected his team, although he stated that it was not an excuse for the loss.

“No excuses, but yes, as a player…you see your coach get a red card for whatever reason, obviously it's going to play some part, but no excuses.”

Fraser, who saw the incident, believes it was a harsh decision, which was influenced by fourth official Carvel Banton.

“I was walking behind coach and coach was drinking some water and then he spat the water out and then the fourth official said that he spat at him but, for me personally, no he didn't do that. I was walking with him when it happened. I thought it was a little bit harsh.”

