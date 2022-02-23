Haiti batter St Vincent 11-0 in Concacaf Women's Championship

HAVANA, Cuba (CMC) — Haiti showed off their flair for scoring with an 11-nil victory over St Vincent and the Grenadines, while Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago also registered wins when the 2022 Concacaf Women qualifyiers continued on Sunday.

Haiti remained unbeaten in Group E after the victory in Cuba.

Roselord Borgella poured in four goals in the 20th, 51st, 76th and 90th minutes, while Milan Pierre added a brace (44th, 65th') and were joined by Sherly Jeudy (22nd), Kethna Louis (34th), Maudeline Moryl (61st), Chelsea Surpris (80th) and Roseline Eloissaint (81st) on the scoresheet.

There was a tight affair between Trinidad and Tobago and Dominica, with the Soca Warriors taking a 2-0 final in Dominica to stay perfect in Group F.

Trinidad and Tobago held a 1-0 half-time lead thanks to a goal from Asha James in the 31st and then got an insurance score in the 58th courtesy of Maria-Frances Serrant.

Meantime, Mexico also kept their unbeaten record intact in Group A after posting an 8-0 victory versus Antigua and Barbuda in the Dominican Republic.

Seven different players accounted for the goals, with 2021 Concacaf Women's Player of the Year Nominee Stephany Mayor bagging a brace (24th, 33th), and Rebeca Bernal (27th), Alicia Cervantes (43rd), Katty Martinez (61st), Maricarmen Reyes (64th), Carolina Jaramillo (76th) and Myra Delgadillo (90+6) all chipping in with scores.

Costa Rica have earned six points following their first two matches in Group B after a 6-0 win against the US Virgin Islands in St Croix.

Raquel Rodriguez (17th, 44th) scored a pair of goals to go along with scores from Katherine Alvarado (5th), Carolina Venegas (24th), Melissa Herrera (65th) and Fabiola Villalobos (69th).

Lineth Cedeno notched a hat trick to pace Panama to an 8-0 victory in Group D versus fellow Central American side Belize in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Cedeno struck in the 25th, 36th and 86th, while Natalia Mills bagged a brace (16th, 71st) and Yomira Pinzon (11th), Yerenis De Leon (45th), and Yeisi Fuenes (52nd) contributed goals.