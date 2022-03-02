Haiti punch ticket to next round in Women's Under-20 Championship

MIAMI, Florida (CMC) — Haiti punched their ticket to the knockout round of the 2022 Concacaf Women's Under-20 Champions in Group H, following a draw with Guatemala on Monday.

Guatemala took on Haiti following their dramatic 1-0 win over Jamaica in their opener, and were out of the gates first in the 21st minute on a Celsa Cruz shot.

The Chapines looked to get to the half-time break with their lead intact but Haiti had other ideas, and Rose-Ayla Marcellus pulled her side even 1-1 in the 45th minute.

A red card for Lesly Ventura complicated matters for Guatemala, but then Haiti also went down to 10 players in the 53rd minute when Alcide Whithmilla Pierre received a second yellow card.

A winning goal was not to be found as the teams shared the points to reach the four-point threshold in the group and qualification for the next round.

The other Group H match was an all-Caribbean battle between Cuba and Jamaica in which both teams were seeking their first win of the tournament.

After nearly connecting early on a shot that hit the post, Jamaica's Kameron Simmonds found the back of the net the second time asking in the 34th minute with a powerful, right-footed shot for a 1-0 Jamaica lead.

Simmonds was back at it in the 49th minute, this time getting loose in the Cuban defence and turning a header into a goal to double the Jamaica lead, 2-0.

Christina Salmon then put the cherry on top in the 81st with a composed, right-footed finish to round out the 3-0 scoreline for the Reggae Girlz.

In Group F, Guyana went down 5-0 to Mexico.

Paola Chavero opened the scoring in the 10th minute and was quickly joined on the scoresheet by Maritza Maldonado and Tatiana Flores.

Maldonado then bagged her brac,e scoring in the 56th minute before Aylin Avilez capped things in the 78th minute to complete the 5-0 scoreline.