Hall to stage combined camp ahead of final window of qualifiers

R eggae Boyz Head Coach Paul Hall will use a combined camp of 18 local senior and 21 Under-20 players to finalise his 23-man squad to play the three final games of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers.

Sixteen players have confirmed their participation in the games. Jamaica will play El Salvador on March 24 and Honduras on March 30, respectively, at the National Stadium. They will also engage Canada in Toronto on March 27.

At the end of the January/February round of the qualifiers, Jamaica, with three straight losses, are out of contention for a place at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar later this year.

They sit in seventh spot in the Octagonal on seven points from 11 games. The Boyz have only one victory so far, with four draws and six defeats.

Meanwhile, Hall will arrive in the island today to conduct the camp along with head coach of the Under-20s, Marcel Gayle. The Under-20s are preparing for the Concacaf Under-20 Championship in June.

Players: Andre Blake, Dillon Barnes, Amal Knight, Damion Lowe, Richard King, Adrian Mariappa, Ethan Pinnock, Javain Brown, Gregory Leigh, Kevin Stewart, Devon Williams, Andre Gray, Kemar Roofe, Ravel Morrison, Jamal Lowe, Leon Bailey.