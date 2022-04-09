GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands — Many may not remember Courtney Douglas from her time representing Jamaica at the Under-17 and Under-20 levels.

She is high in confidence and possesses an impressive work rate — attributes that make her a perfect asset to a team's arsenal. Simply put, the Canadian-born Douglas is one of those players who is always ready to leave it all on the pitch for her team.

Interim Reggae Girlz Head Coach Vin Blaine knows better than most about the central defender's capabilities – having been at the helm of both youth teams that Douglas was a part of in 2012 and 2014 – and, as a result, has drafted her back into the fold.

For Douglas, being on the World Cup qualifying trail with the senior Reggae Girlz is a welcome return as they hunt an historic second-consecutive appearance at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Such is her appetite for success that she took time away from work as a Medical Assistant in the Cardiac Diagnostics Department within William Osler Health System at three different sites –Brampton Civic Hospital, Peel Memorial Centre, and Etobicoke General Hospital to offer her service.

Though the Reggae Girlz set up now is a huge step up from what she experienced at the youth levels, Douglas, now armed with professional experience from her time playing for Vaughan Azzurri in Canada, is ready to make a strong point that she is worth having around. “I am happy to be back in the programme, the team has been good and very welcoming, so I am really happy to be here. A lot has changed, it's a different setting now and so it's been really nice and I can feel the love for the team. I know there are still some things to work on as is always the case with any team, but it is a huge step in the right direction so far,” Douglas told the Jamaica Observer.

“I haven't learned much about the team yet, but in my time here I have really gotten to know the players and learn their styles because, even though I have grown physically and mentally and I am aggressive, smart, technical, and tactical, it is all about building the team chemistry as well.

“So it's just about learning how the player next to you or around you works and that has been my strategy right now, just kind of learning the team and what works for the team and stuff like that,” she added.

With Blaine stressing defensive improvements since being appointed, Douglas, who boasts high football knowledge and creativity, is expected to play an instrumental role in building that formidable backline.

The 26-year-old, whose parents Timothy and Avalin are Jamaicans, also plays a tidy holding midfield role.

“I was always about representing Jamaica and making sure that they do well. Unfortunately, I wasn't part of the team that qualified for the World Cup, but I always felt my time will come and my time is now, so I'm excited to be here to help the team to qualify,” Douglas declared.

“It's very exciting and it means a lot being able to contribute to the success of the team. Of course, it is everyone's dream to be a part of a team and be able to take that team to the World Cup, so I'm just very fortunate to be a part of this right now. Like I said, there is always room for improvements on my part, but I feel good and confident,” the University of Florida alumna, who holds a master's degree in health, education, and behaviour, noted.

That confidence for Douglas goes beyond the Girlz fixtures against Cayman Islands at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex here today, followed by what is expected to be the Group C decider against Dominican Republic in Kingston at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

The Girlz are currently in second position on six points, same as Dominican Republic, but with an inferior goal difference. Only the group winner will progress to join the top-ranked United States and Canada, among others, in the Concacaf Women's Championships in Mexico this summer.

— Sherdon Cowan