Harbour View and JMMB forge deeper ties

Harbour View Football Club forged deeper ties with financial institution Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB) at the latest Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) “Meet the Press” held at the offices of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) on Thursday.

JMMB was selected as team sponsors for Harbour View and met with club officials and players at the event.

Clyde Jureidini, general manager of Harbour View, spoke of the long-standing relationship that has existed between the two entities, dating back to the founding of JMMB.

“We have a long relationship that we hope to enrich. We started with an Under-16 team, and so the youth has been our foundation. It's a good foundation that we hope to build on and enhance along with JMMB and the Premier League,” Jureidini noted.

Kerry-Ann Simpson, chief marketing officer, JMMB Group, spoke of her company's delight to be associated with the Jamaica Premier League.

“We are just one of the many proud and happy sponsors of the Premier League. It's very easy to talk about football, and sports in general, because we all love it.”

She also insisted that her company's involvement will extend beyond a cash donation.

“As an organisation, JMMB, we see ourselves as more than just a part of the Jamaican landscape. We see our role as larger than cutting a cheque... We are talking about a vehicle of empowerment of our young men who are a part of the programme and all of the coaches and the staff… We see it as our opportunity to help to empower and to build everyone up. So, we are happy to not only be a part of the official programme, but we wanted to add a little bit more to that,” explained Simpson.

All individuals involved with Harbour View Football Club will benefit from the expertise of JMMB, not just the players, she explained.

“As a responsible financial institution, we want to empower all the members of the team, staff and management team to know how to better manage money and their personal finances. So, we will be offering financial planning sessions for everybody so that they understand the intricacies of how to manage their money.”

Additionally, JMMB will be working with the club in another special way to enhance personal development.

She referenced the Conversations for Greatness programme, which aims at “engaging all the members of the team, helping them to see themselves differently, to see themselves more powerfully, to look at the world differently, to look at others differently, and to see the greatness that is in others around them, because the goal at the end of the day is to ensure that we create stronger, better communities”.

The JMMB Foundation, in memory the late Monica McFarlane, who was a stalwart of the Harbour View youth programme, made a contribution of $200,000 to Happy Venture Basic School.

Donovan White, a director at the PFJL, spoke of the significance of the changes to top-flight football on the island, while congratulating the teams for the role that they have played in advancing the sport.

“Football at this level in Jamaica has gone through what I believe is a renaissance,” he said. “Jamaica Premier League is the only professional sport that's played in Jamaica, fully professional.

“I want to congratulate all the teams in the premier league for taking our moves seriously to professionalise the game, to professionalise our clubs to be able to participate at this level.

“Most of our clubs are already fully professionalised and licensed by Concacaf,” he disclosed.

The Meet the Press series is set to continue next week.