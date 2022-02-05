Harbour View, Arnett hunt second win

Harbour View and Arnett Gardens will both go in hunt of their second win of the Jamaica Premier League season when they come face to face at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Saturday, starting at 1:00 pm.

Both clubs have almost identical records of one win, one loss and one draw, with the only separating factor being in goals scored and conceded. Harbour View have scored and conceded four, while Arnett have scored and conceded five.

Harbour View come into the game with renewed confidence after securing their first win of the season on Tuesday when they beat Tivoli Gardens 2-1, while Arnett were left disappointed after drawing 2-2 with Humble Lion on the same day.

With things so close between both clubs at the moment, a keen contest can be expected as both clubs go in hunt of valuable early-season points.

Ludlow Bernard was happy with his team's display on Tuesday and will be demanding more of the same from his players as they seek to get closer to the teams further up the table.

Bernard believes that his team has what it takes to go all the way this season and will demand that his players follow up on Tuesday's win with another winning display today.

Arnett Gardens have begun this season better than they did last year and this has led to high confidence in the camp.

Their assistant coach Eric Rademakers believe that his team is also capable of winning the league and will demand that they do better today that they did on Tuesday, when they twice let a lead slip against Humble Lion and ended up with just a single point for their efforts.

A draw should not be ruled out with both teams seemingly evenly matched and yet to truly hit the straps this season.

The feature game between Tivoli Gardens and Vere United begins at 3:15 pm and should also be a close and engaging affair.

Both teams come into the game on the back of a loss on match day three. Tivoli lost 1-2 to Harbour View on Tuesday, while Vere went down to a single goal against Mount Pleasant FA on Monday.

Both coaches bemoaned the losses their respective teams suffered on match day three and they will be looking to turn things around today.

Vere have three points from three games, having secured their first win of the season on match day two, and will be looking to make it two wins from four games today.

Tivoli are yet to win this season and their two points came from successive draws to start the campaign. Phillip Williams will believe that now is as good a time as any to get their first win of the season against a team that is doing only marginally better than them after three games.

Both teams have the incentive of a spot in the top half of the table should they win Saturday.

