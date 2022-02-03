Harbour View edge Tivoli 2-1

Harbour View edged Tivoli Gardens 2-1 while Arnett Gardens and Humble Lions played out a 2-2 stalemate to conclude match day three of the Jamaica Premier League at t he UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Tuesday.

A Tarick Ximines blinder of a free kick for Harbour View six minutes from time decided the opening contest after Nakeel Wright of Tivoli Gardens had cancelled out the Oshane Staple opener.

It was a pretty even contest between Harbour View and Tivoli Gardens until Staple opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. The midfielder took responsibility for a free kick from 23 yards and fired a grounder that deflected off Wright and into the corner of the goal to the left of a wrong-footed Nicholas Clarke in the Tivoli goal.

Tivoli's response was swift in the second half as Wright capitalised on some shoddy Harbour View defending to equalise just two minutes after the restart.

Both teams went in search of the winner with substitute Ximines coming close with a shot from just outside of the area that rebounded off the crossbar. Tivoli should have heeded the warning as the Jamaica College Manning Cup player secured all three points for his team with a rocket of a free kick from 25 yards out that beat Clarke, all ends up in the 84th minute.

Tivoli did have a chance to snatch a point from the game when a cross found its way to Odean Pennycooke at the back post, but the defender was left holding his head as the ball smacked against the upright and rebounded into play deep into stoppage time.

It was the first win for Harbour View for the season as they move up to four points while Tivoli remains winless with two points after drawing their first two games of the season.

In the feature game, Arnett Gardens led twice but were pegged back by a determined Humble Lion outfit that refused to give up.

The game was only three minutes old when veteran striker Fabian Reid netted for Arnett Gardens to give them a precious lead, but that would last only seven minutes as Shamar Dallas levelled for Humble Lion in the 10th minute.

Reid put Arnett Gardens ahead for the second time on the stroke of half-time, calmly converting after a long delay for treatment to a Humble Lion player.

Javain Thompson ensured that the points would be shared when he drew Humble Lion level for a second time, poking home from close range after William Price failed to get close to a high cross into the box and the ball fell kindly at his feet.

Both teams chased the winner for the final half-hour of the game but had to settle for a share of the spoils. Arnett ended the day on four points while Humble Lion moved up to two as they still search for win this season.

— Dwayne Richards