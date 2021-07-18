Harbour View extend unbeaten run in JPL

Young striker Oquassa Chong continued his rich scoring form as Harbour View FC extended their unbeaten run in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) with a 2-0 win over Dunbeholden FC in a keenly contested encounter at The University of the West Indies (UWI)-Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

The 20-year-old Chong notched his fourth goal in as many games of the truncated season, powered by Digicel, when he converted a 30th-minute penalty, while Tevin Scott (44th) scored the other to secure all three points for the “Stars of the East”.

With the win, Harbour View provisionally reclaimed top spot on eight points, one ahead of Cavalier, who earlier blanked Arnett Gardens 3-0 in the curtain-raiser of the double-header.

Dunbeholden, who were hunting a second-consecutive win, remain in ninth position on three points.

Both teams came out spiritedly and signalled early intentions, with a few warning shots that ensured both custodians were kept on their toes in the early exchanges.

However, Damion Hyatt, in goal for Dunbeholden, was kept the more active as he was called upon twice to deny the menacing Scott, who led the charge for Harbour View and virtually set up the win.

Scott's first effort on target from just outside the 18-yard box was tipped over the crossbar by Hyatt, while his second effort minutes later clipped Hyatt's outstretched right hand and came back off the upright.

But the consistent pressure applied by Scott and Harbour View inevitably saw them breaking the deadlock on the half-hour mark when Chong converted from the 12-yard spot after Scott was felled inside the danger area by Andre Dyce.

They doubled the lead when Cristojaye Daley was bundled over at the edge of the 18-yard box by the towering Dyce.

Daley dusted himself off and expertly floated in the resulting free kick for the on-rushing Scott to tap home past Hyatt who was late off his line.

The action gradually intensified on the resumption as Harbour View continued to assert some authority in possession.

But, with nothing much falling for them in terms of meaningful chances, Dunbeholden tried to mount a comeback in the latter stages of the contest and found a few good openings, but faulty shooting and good glovework from Tafari Chambers in goal for Harbour View denied them.

Teams: Harbour View — Tafari Chambers, Tarick Ximinies, Casseam Priestley, Ajeanie Talbott, Odorland Harding, Gerald Neil, Cristojaye Daley (Renaldo Wellington 84th), Lovel Palmer, Lennox Russell (Shawn Daley 84th), Oquassa Chong (Romario Campbell 84th), Tevin Scott (Oshane Staple 63rd)

Subs not used: Ron-Jay Watson, Akeem Smith, Jamone Shepherd

Booked: Scott (37th), Ximinies (80th, 90th+3, ejected)

Dunbeholden FC — Damion Hyatt, Andre Dyce, Shevan James, Nickoy Christian (Rodave Murray 28th), Romario McPherson, Shaquille Dyer, Shakeen Powell, Mark Miller, Johann Weatherley (Jevaughn Cole 67th), Kimoni Bailey (Clive Wedderburn 68th), Atapharoy Bygrave

Subs not used: Rushane Taylor, William Benjamin, Maurice Mais, Deandre Johnson

Booked: James (35th)

Referee: Damion Coombs

Assistant referees: Kioney Denton, Eran Simpson

Fourth official: Veralton Nembhard

Match Commissary: Anthony Gibbs