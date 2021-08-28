Harbour View FC defeat Molynes United 1-0

Harbour View FC defeat Molynes United 1-0Saturday, August 28, 2021
IN-FORM striker Oquassa Chong continued his fine goalscoring form netting in the 74th minute which propelled Harbour View to a 1-0 win over Molynes United in their Jamaica Premier League match at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre yesterday.
It was Chong's sixth goal of the season and it kept him atop of the Golden Boot race. He is two ahead of both Andrew Vanzie of Humble Lion and Nicholas Nelson of Molynes United on four goals each.
But, more importantly, Chong's goal provisionally pushed Harbour View back into a play-off spot in fourth position on 12 points from nine games.
Molynes United, who were suffering their fourth defeat from eight games, are basically out of contention for a top six play-off spot, sitting in 10th on six points.
Waterhouse hold the sixth spot on 10 points from seven games, the same as Tivoli Gardens and Dunbeholden. It will be a tall order for Molynes United to win both games remaining and will be hoping that these three teams all lose their remaining games.
