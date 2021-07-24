Harbour View, Vere put unbeaten records on the line

Harbour View FC and Vere United will have their unbeaten records on the line when they square off in today's feature encounter on match day five of the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel.

The two, who are second and third on eight points each, will lock horns in what should be a mouth-watering contest at 1:00pm, before ninth-placed Dunbeholden (three points) face 10th-placed Molynes United (two points) in the 3:30 pm encounter at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

Both Harbour View and Vere United have been enjoying rich form since the start of the truncated season, registering two wins and two draws respectively, and both will be seeking to extend their unbeaten streak.

There is not much to separate the two in terms of their attacking prowess, and it is anybody's guess where the three points will end up, if not being shared.

Ludlow Bernard's Harbour View has a more solid defensive base and an in-form striker in young Oquassa Chong, who has scored in all four games so far, while providing two assists.

The 22-year-old along with Tevin Scott were responsible for the 'Stars of the East' 2-0 win over Dunbeholden on last, and both, with the experienced Lovell Palmer and Lennox Russell, will be expected to come good if they are to secure a second-consecutive win.

On the other hand, Vere United's tactician Donovan Duckie believes his side's true potential is gradually coming to light and, while his plan for the Clarendon-situated outfit is more long term, their current form provides a decent platform to build on.

As such, a continued push to cop the title in this shortened season is very much on the cards, especially after a 3-1 win over neighbours Humble Lions, which should see them enter today's contest with their tails high.

After registering their first win in a 1-0 scoreline over Cavalier, Dunbeholden were brimming with confidence of making it two-in-two, but met a defiant Harbour View unit that brought them back to ground.

The St Catherine-based team will now be hoping to return to winning ways, but will require a lot more from players such as Rondee Smith, Shevan James, and Nickoy Christian in the attacking third to deliver another good performance.

Unlike Dunbeholden, Molynes has very little problems scoring goals; however, they will require more work on the defensive end, as they surrendered what seemed a comfortable 2-0 lead and were held 2-2 by Mount Pleasant on last.

Still, one expects them to start slight favourites led by the Nelson brothers, Nicholas and Jeremy, to add to Dunbeholden's misery.

Tomorrow's games will see leaders Portmore United (nine points) taking on the struggling cellar dwellers Humble Lions, without a point, in the 1:00pm curtain-raiser, while sixth-placed Mount Pleasant (eight points) and eighth-placed Arnett Gardens (three points) will meet at 3:30 pm.

On Monday, the league's other unbeaten team, Waterhouse FC, in fifth, on five points, will return fresh from an idle week to tackle seventh-placed Tivoli Gardens (four points). That game is scheduled for 3:30 pm.

Today's games

1:00 pm: Vere United vs Harbour View

3:30 pm: Dunbeholden FC vs Molynes United

Tomorrow's games

1:00 pm: Portmore United vs Humble Lion FC

3:30 pm: Mount Pleasant FA vs Arnett Gardens

Monday's game

3:30 pm: Waterhouse FC vs Tivoli Gardens

All games to be played at The UWI Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence .