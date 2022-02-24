Haynes defends selection of J'can Campbell over Solozano

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes Tuesday disclosed that Shannon Gabriel was not fit for selection for the first match of the Test against England, and also defended the decision to replace opener Jeremy Solozano with John Campbell in the squad.

Speaking to journalists at a virtual media conference on Tuesday after CWI announced the squad, Dr Haynes said Campbell deserved another chance, despite an unflattering record since making his Test debut during the English tour of the Caribbean in 2019 and before the current West Indies Championship.

The Jamaican had impressed selectors with his batting for Jamaica Scorpions in the first two rounds of the ongoing Four-Day Championships, hitting 213 runs at an average of 53.25, including 127 against Barbados Pride last week, and will replaced Solozano as opening batsman. Solozano, who suffered a concussion on his Test debut against Sri Lanka, will open the batting for the President's XI that will play England in a four-day match March 1-4 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, ahead of the Apex Series.

Questioned about that decision, Dr Haynes said: “I think we have [stuck] with Campbell, not only because he got the 100 but talking to the captain and batting with Campbell in the games he has played we had a bit of success there.

“It was a bit unfortunate for Jeremy but we decided we'll put him in the President's XI game whereas the selectors can have another look at him because, as you know, it was a bit unfortunate after getting struck on the head that he didn't get a chance to play in Sri Lanka.”

Pressed on why Campbell had been given yet another chance, Dr Haynes maintained support for Campbell's pick.

“We went with Campbell because, after consultation and after discussion, we just believe that we can give Campbell another go at it...that is the decision we have made and we believe it is the right one,” he said.

He insisted, when pressed further, that the selectors were trying to find the right opening batsmen and the choices being made were not intended to demotivate any player.

“We're here to encourage the players. We're not here to try to do anything at all to stop the guys from performing at their best and working at the game and trying to get into the team. We want what is best for West Indies cricket,” he said.

“There was good discussion regarding the opening. That in itself is something which we really want to resolve rather shortly. I think in all good teams you find that they've got good opening batsmen so we're hoping to get our opening batsmen, you know, with some confidence and making sure that they can do the job for us.”

Dr Haynes also explained the absence of fast bowler Shannon Gabriel in the squad for the first match.

He picked up an injury while playing for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the West Indies Championship last week.

“We were told by the medical panel that he's having a little bit of a problem with his hamstring and would not be a fit for selection…Shannon has done very well against England in the last tour here. He's probably our fastest bowler. We're hoping to get him fit so that he can be on the bar,” he said.

The West Indies cricket legend, who replaced Roger Harper as lead selector earlier this year, said although a vital part of the side, Roston Chase was not included in this squad because he “has to go and do some work”.

“I had a chat with Roston… and he promised me that he's doing that. The conversation I had with Shai… I didn't go into his batting. I'm staying far away from trying to get too involved with the coaching aspect of the game.”

As for right-arm off-break bowler Rahkeem Cornwall not being called up and inclusion of a single frontline spinner Veerasammy Permaul, Dr Haynes added: “We decided to go with a left-arm spinner this time instead of Rahkeem Cornwall.

“We have to look at the wicket in Antigua first before we start talking about the spinning options, but we just thought that with the opportunity that Permaul had in Sri Lanka on the last tour, getting five wickets in the Test match, we thought we'd give him another chance,” Dr Haynes ended.