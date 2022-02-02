Haynes wants U-19 stars exposed to international set-up

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — New chief selector Desmond Haynes wants to see the phased integration of West Indies Under-19 stars into the senior international set-up, and believes the initiative could prove a key development aspect for that age group.

Noting he was impressed with the squad that competed in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup, Haynes said what would further enhance their preparation for the highest level would be exposure to current international players during ongoing home series.

“I've made a recommendation to the Director of Cricket [Jimmy Adams] that I believe we can look at getting at least three of the guys who have done well in the Under-19 tournament to be in the dressing room during the Test series in the West Indies,” Haynes told a media conference here.

“I'm hoping that the recommendation is [accepted] so these guys can understand what it is like to play at the highest level, and I hope they would learn a lot from it.

“The reason why I made that recommendation is because it happened to me.

“When I was named the Most Improved Cricketer in youth cricket in Barbados, I was asked to be in the dressing for Barbados versus Jamaica in the four-day competition, and I learned a hell of a lot.

“I was practising with the guys and listening to how they prepared and how they were going to bowl to Lawrence Rowe.

“For me, it was a great education and I can remember that now, so you would know how impactful that was.”

West Indies Under-19s, dubbed the Rising Stars, have had a disappointing run in the ICC tournament hosted in the Caribbean for the first time, finishing 11th of the 16 teams involved.

There were some standouts, however. Kevin Wickham, a reserve at the start of the campaign but subsequently drafted in as a COVID-19 replacement, topped the scoring charts with 243 runs from four innings to finish with an average of 81.

He hit an impressive 104 against Zimbabwe on Monday in the side's final game to follow up two half-centuries in his three previous innings.

Teddy Bishop, who hit an unbeaten 100 against Zimbabwe, averaged 51 while opener Matthew Nandu also struck a century against Papua New Guinea.

Shiva Sankar, a right-arm fast bowler, was the leading bowler with nine wickets including an outstanding spell against Scotland in the group stage.

Like with the senior squad, Haynes said it was now important to expand the pool of Under-19 players so the side could be bolstered further.

“I like the Under-19 squad. You must understand too with COVID in the last two years, I think it's very difficult for the coaches and the people involved to get that squad together…” the legendary former opener explained.

“But there has to be more out there that missed out because obviously they didn't get the opportunity because some were ill and couldn't travel or whatever.

“I think what we need to do is start looking to broaden that pool as well and get some more players in.”